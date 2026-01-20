Karlsson Progressing, Hopes to Return Soon

When injured players join their teammates for practice, it’s always a boost. But with Erik Karlsson, it’s a turbo boost.

“I think it's a combination of the way he plays and the personality,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “There's always a big smile on his face at all times. And so, there's definitely an energy you can see that he brings in on a daily basis.”

Karlsson brought that same energy to his post-practice interview on Tuesday in Calgary, joking that he was ticked off that he didn’t get reps on the power play today, but overall, he felt good. He has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury.

“It could be a lot worse,” said the three-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman. “I feel like everything is going according to what they told me when it when it first occurred. It's something I haven't dealt with before, but nothing major, so not something that I expect to be able to linger once I do come back.

“It's nice to be able to be back in the in the swing of things here. Obviously I'm on the road trip not to be a mascot, but I'm hoping that I get to come back and play here soon.”

“Best looking mascot in the league!” SportsNet Pittsburgh’s Colby Armstrong said.

“Highest paid, too!” Karlsson replied with a laugh.