-The Penguins return home to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh, Sportsnet; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-The Penguins are looking to snap a three-game losing skid (0-3-0) and a four-game winless streak (0-3-1) against Toronto.

-Pittsburgh is 5-3-1 against Toronto here at home dating back to Nov. 16, 2019.

-Beginning with tonight’s game, the Penguins will play five of their next six games at home.