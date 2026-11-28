Game Preview: 11.28.26 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins return home to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh, Sportsnet; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-The Penguins are looking to snap a three-game losing skid (0-3-0) and a four-game winless streak (0-3-1) against Toronto.
-Pittsburgh is 5-3-1 against Toronto here at home dating back to Nov. 16, 2019.
-Beginning with tonight’s game, the Penguins will play five of their next six games at home.
1) Tonight, the Penguins close out their fifth set of back-to-back games this season. Thus far, the team is 3-5-1 in back-to-backs (2-2-1 on the first night and 1-3-0 on the second night).
2) Kaedan Korczak ranks second among team defensemen with 13 points (13A) in 25 games. His next assist will set a career high, surpassing his previous career high of 13 set in 78 games in the 2025-26 season (3G-13A).
3) Ville Koivunen recorded two points (1G-1A) last night in Buffalo, marking his second-career multi-point performance and bringing his season point total to eight. His eight points set a new single-season career high, surpassing his previous career high of seven set in 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).
4) Ben Kindel has six points (2G-4A) over his last seven games. Last season, Kindel notched three points (3A) in three games against the Maple Leafs, including his first career multi-point game (2G) on Nov. 3, 2025 in Toronto.
5) With last night’s win in Buffalo, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang became the first trio in NHL history to skate in 500 regular-season wins together.
LAST-MINUTE TICKETS
There's still time to lock in your seats for the game!
THE KIDS ARE COOKING
Ben Kindel (19-years-old; 1G-1A), Rutger McGroarty (22-years-old; 1G-1A) and Ville Koivunen (23-years-old; 1G-1A) each recorded multi-point performances last night in Buffalo. Yesterday’s game marked the 18th time three Penguins skaters 23 or younger have each recorded multiple points in the same game in franchise history and first since March 6, 2010 (Sidney Crosby (22-years-old; 2G-1A), Kris Letang (22-years-old; 2A), and Jordan Staal (21-years-old; 1G-1A).
CAPTAIN CROSBY
Sidney Crosby is currently riding a seven-game point streak against Toronto (2G-8A) and has 77 points (31G-46A) in 59 career games against the Maple Leafs. His seven-game point streak is tied for the second-longest active point streak against Toronto:
Longest Active Point Streak vs. TOR
Player Streak G A PTS
Mat Barzal 12 4 14 18
Sidney Crosby 7 2 8 10
Cale Makar 7 1 8 9
Tim Stutzle 7 4 3 7
Mikko Rantanen 6 3 5 8
Crosby has 22 career multi-point games against Toronto and has been held without a point in just five of 29 games against them at PPG Paints Arena.
BLUE LINE BLITZ
Two members of the Penguins blue line, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang, have put up solid numbers against the Maple Leafs in their careers. Karlsson leads all active defensemen with 12 goals, 35 assists and 47 points in 52 games against Toronto, while Letang’s 33 points (5G-28A) in 51 games ranks fourth among active blueliners:
Most Points Versus Toronto, Active Defensemen
Player GP PTS
Erik Karlsson 52 47
John Carlson 45 37
Victor Hedman 54 36
Kris Letang 51 33
Brent Burns 35 24
MALKIN VS. THE LEAFS
Evgeni Malkin has made a habit of turning in big performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his career. In 51 games, Malkin has 24 goals, 48 assists and 72 points. He has been held scoreless against Toronto only 13 times in his career, and has recorded three or more points 10 times. In the 20 games that he’s recorded multiple points versus the Maple Leafs, the Penguins are 14-5-1 and they are a perfect 10-0-0 when he scores three or more points. Malkin’s 1.44 points-per-game average is his highest against any team, and is the third highest against Toronto among all active players (min. 10 games):
Points Per Game Leaders vs. TOR, Active Skaters (min. 10GP)
Player GP G A PTS PTS/GM
Connor McDavid 29 14 29 43 1.48
Jack Eichel 24 19 15 34 1.42
Evgeni Malkin 51 24 48 72 1.41
Mark Scheifele 32 21 23 44 1.38
Mark Stone 30 15 25 40 1.33
David Pastrnak 36 27 21 48 1.33
Doors: 5:30 PM | Puck Drop: 7:00 PM
-The Penguins will be wearing their Hometown Remix uniforms for tonight's matchup.
-Stop by to shop full holiday lineup at PensGear, including hand-painted ornaments, Christmas sweaters, and limited-edition hats.