The Penguins play their first-ever game against the Utah Hockey Club in the second half of back-to-back games at 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 5:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (7-11-4) UTA (7-9-3)