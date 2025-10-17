Game preview: 10.18.25 at San Jose Sharks 

QUICK HITS

Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game three assists from becoming the 20th defenseman in NHL history to notch 600 assists, and is looking to join Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Victor Hedman as the only active blueliners to accomplish this feat. He would also become just the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 600 or more assists with one team.

Parker Wotherspoon notched his first-career multi-point game (2A) on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Erik Karlsson has 19 points (5G-14A) in 17 career games against his former team. He has points in 11 of his last 13 games versus San Jose (4G-13A).

Only three teams in the NHL have allowed fewer goals against in the third period than Pittsburgh (3) – the New York Islanders (2), Carolina Hurricanes (2) and Colorado Avalanche

Rickard Rakell has 32 points (16G-16A) in 38 career games versus the Sharks. His 16 goals are tied for 11th among all active players against San Jose.