Game Preview: 10.16.25 at Los Angeles Kings

100 GAMES FOR BRAZEAU

Tonight, forward Justin Brazeau is set to appear in his 100th-career NHL game. Brazeau has played the first 99 games split between Pittsburgh, Boston and Minnesota. Brazeau, who went undrafted, leads the league in goals among players that were not selected in the NHL draft.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin has been off to a hot start to kick off the 2025-26 campaign, having recorded points in three of the Penguins first four games. Malkin’s six points (6A) lead Pittsburgh and are tied for seventh in the NHL, while no one has more than his six assists.

BIG GOAL BRAZ

Newcomer Justin Brazeau has notched a team-leading four goals through the first four games of the season, a figure that’s tied for second in the NHL. If Brazeau were to score tonight, it would mark just the fourth time this century (2000-Present), and first since the 2013-14 campaign, where a Penguin scored five or more goals through the team’s first five games.

MULTI-POINT MADNESS

Sidney Crosby registered two assists on Tuesday night in Anaheim, bringing his season point total to four (1G-3A) in four games. The two-assist night marked Crosby’s 495th career multi-point effort, which ranks seventh in NHL history and is two such performances away from tying Mario Lemieux for the team record.

KARL VS THE KINGS

In 35 career games against the Los Angeles Kings, Erik Karlsson has notched four goals, 29 assists and 33 points. He enters tonight’s game ranked third among all active defensemen in points against Los Angeles.