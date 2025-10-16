Game Preview: 10.16.25 at Los Angeles Kings

The Penguins continue along their three-game road trip as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena at 10 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (2-2-0), LAK (1-2-1)

Pittsburgh has wins in back-to-back games against Los Angeles (2-0-0), and a win tomorrow can give them their first three-game win streak since Jan. 18, 2018-Dec. 15, 2018 (3-0-0). The Penguins have points in 16 of their last 24 games against Los Angeles (13-8-3) dating back to Feb. 10, 2011. Pittsburgh is 5-2-1 in its last eight games against Western Conference opponents

QUICK HITS

Kris Letang enters tonight’s game three assists from becoming the 20th defenseman in NHL history to notch 600 assists, and is looking to join Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Victor Hedman as the only active blueliners to accomplish this feat. He would also become just the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 600 or more assists with one team.

Forward Blake Lizotte spent the first six seasons of his professional career with the Los Angeles Kings organization from 2018-24. With the Kings, Lizotte appeared in 320 regular-season games, recording 106 points (37G-69A).

Evgeni Malkin has more game-winning goals (4) against the Los Angeles Kings than any active Eastern Conference player. Additionally, he has 22 points in 24 career games against the Kings, recording 11 goals and 11 assists.

Only seven teams in the NHL have allowed fewer goals in the third period than Pittsburgh’s three goals against.

Bryan Rust has seven goals, five assists and 12 points in 14 career games against the Kings which includes six goals and nine points (6G-3A) in his last nine games versus them.

100 GAMES FOR BRAZEAU

Tonight, forward Justin Brazeau is set to appear in his 100th-career NHL game. Brazeau has played the first 99 games split between Pittsburgh, Boston and Minnesota. Brazeau, who went undrafted, leads the league in goals among players that were not selected in the NHL draft.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin has been off to a hot start to kick off the 2025-26 campaign, having recorded points in three of the Penguins first four games. Malkin’s six points (6A) lead Pittsburgh and are tied for seventh in the NHL, while no one has more than his six assists.

BIG GOAL BRAZ

Newcomer Justin Brazeau has notched a team-leading four goals through the first four games of the season, a figure that’s tied for second in the NHL. If Brazeau were to score tonight, it would mark just the fourth time this century (2000-Present), and first since the 2013-14 campaign, where a Penguin scored five or more goals through the team’s first five games.

MULTI-POINT MADNESS

Sidney Crosby registered two assists on Tuesday night in Anaheim, bringing his season point total to four (1G-3A) in four games. The two-assist night marked Crosby’s 495th career multi-point effort, which ranks seventh in NHL history and is two such performances away from tying Mario Lemieux for the team record.

KARL VS THE KINGS

In 35 career games against the Los Angeles Kings, Erik Karlsson has notched four goals, 29 assists and 33 points. He enters tonight’s game ranked third among all active defensemen in points against Los Angeles.

