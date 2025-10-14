Game Preview: 10.14.25 at Anaheim Ducks

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin has been off to a hot start to kick off the 2025-26 campaign, having recorded back-to-back multi-assist/point efforts (5A) in the team’s first two games. Malkin’s five points lead Pittsburgh and are tied for sixth in the NHL, while no one has more than his five assists.

Malkin enters this game with multiple points in five of his last nine games versus Anaheim (5G-8A). In 25 career games against the Ducks, Malkin has recorded 29 points (11G-18A), and his 1.16 points-per-game average against them is ninth in NHL history (min. 20 GP)

ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS

Rookie forward Ben Kindel tallied the lone goal for Pittsburgh on Saturday night, marking his first career goal in the NHL. In doing so, Kindel (18 years, 175 days) became the fourth-youngest player in franchise history to score a goal.

Throughout the early part of the season, the Penguins have gotten consistent contributions from their rookies as five different players have suited up (Kindel, Harrison Brunicke, Filip Hallander, Ville Koivunen and Arturs Silovs) for at least a game, with three of the five picking up points and one registering a win in the crease. Only the Chicago Blackhawks have utilized more rookies this season than the Penguins. No team has more goals (2) or points (3) from their rookies thus far than the Penguins.

APPLE PICKING

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby is one assist from surpassing Hall-of-Famer Steve Yzerman (1,063) for sole possession of the ninth-most assists in NHL history.

BIG GOAL BRAZ

Newcomer Justin Brazeau has notched a team-leading three goals through the first three games of the season, a figure that’s tied for third in the NHL. If Brazeau were to score tonight, it would mark just the fourth time in the last 10 years, and first since the 2023-24 campaign, where a Penguin scored four or more goals through the team’s first four games.

IN RUST WE TRUST

Winger Bryan Rust made his season debut on Saturday night after missing the first two games of the year, logging 18:44 minutes of time on ice with three shots. Rust is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign that saw him set career highs in goals (31) and points (65), and he also climbed the Penguins all-time ranks, moving into the top-10 in franchise history in goals (209, 9th) and top-15 in points (437, 14th).

Rust has hit the 20-goal plateau in six-consecutive seasons – a feat that only 19 players in the NHL, and no other Penguins, have accomplished. Of those 19 players, he is one of just five Americans along with Kyle Connor, Jake Guentzel, Chris Kreider and Auston Matthews.

Rust finished the 2024-25 season with nine goals and 16 points (9G-7A) over his final 12 games. His nine goals were tied with Sidney Crosby for the team lead and his 16 points ranked second in that span.

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Defenseman Erik Karlsson has picked up 26 points (9G-17A) in 34 career games versus Anaheim. Karlsson enters tomorrow's game with points in seven of his last eight games (5G-7A) versus the Ducks, and his nine goals against them is the second most among all active defensemen. The Ducks are the only team that he has recorded a hat trick against (Nov. 1, 2022: 3G-1A).

QUICK HITS

1) Kris Letang is three assists from becoming the 20th defenseman in NHL history to notch 600 assists, and is looking to join Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Victor Hedman as the only active blueliners to accomplish this feat. He would also become just the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 600 or more assists with one team.

2) Sidney Crosby has multiple points in six of his last 19 games against the Ducks and 23 points overall during that stretch (9G-14A). Here in Anaheim, he’s been held off the scoresheet just four times in 14 games, accumulating 13 points (4G-9A).

3) Connor Dewar has three points (2G-1A) in five career games against the Anaheim Ducks. His 0.60 points-per-game average against them is his second highest versus any one team (Nashville - 10 GP, 8 PTS; 0.75)

4) Only eight teams in the NHL have allowed fewer goals in the third period than Pittsburgh’s two goals against – Detroit, Florida, Nashville, NY Islanders, Philadelphia, Seattle, St. Louis, Utah (all 1 GA).

5) Rickard Rakell has four assists in six career games against his former team. Excluding Utah (2GP), Anaheim is the only franchise Rakell has not scored a goal against in his career.