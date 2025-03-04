Game Preview: 03.04.25 at Colorado Avalanche

Sidney Crosby (Cole Harbour, NS) and Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax, NS) grew up just minutes apart in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Tonight’s game will mark the 19th head-to-head matchup between Crosby and MacKinnon, where Crosby’s Penguins have gone 9-8-1 in the first 18 games.

It will also feature two of the top producing defensemen in the league at even strength. Cale Makar’s 37 points and Erik Karlsson’s 33 points rank third and fourth, respectively, among defensemen in even-strength points.

Karlsson has been on an offensive tear as of late. The defenseman has points in nine of his last 11 games, including a season long seven-game point streak from Jan. 29-Feb. 23. Since Jan. 29, Karlsson is first in points among all defensemen.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan is currently one win shy of becoming the 14th head coach in NHL history, and the first American-born head coach, to win 400 games with one franchise.

Bryan Rust will be suiting up for his 620th game as a Pittsburgh Penguin tonight against Colorado, which will surpass Ron Schock for the 10th-most games played in franchise history.

Rust currently ranks ninth in goals (193), 18th in assists (224), and 14th in points (417) in franchise history.

Anthony Beauvillier has been one of the Penguins' top even-strength offensive players this season, with 12 of his 13 goals coming at even strength. His 12 even-strength goals are currently tied for third on the team with Sidney Crosby.

Evgeni Malkin has seven points in six games (3G-4A) since returning from the 4 Nations Break. He is currently three assists shy of tying Henrik Sedin for the 12th-most assists with one franchise in NHL history.

Quick Hits

Bryan Rust has nine points (5G-4A) in his last eight games played against the Avalanche. He has an active six-game point streak (4G-3A) versus them.

Last game, Sidney Crosby (1G-2A) surpassed Bobby Hull (610) for the 18th-most goals in NHL history, and also Gordie Howe (1,049) for the 10th-most assists in NHL history.

Ryan Shea’s 23:48 of time on ice Sunday against Toronto was a single-game career high. This season, Shea has established career highs in goals (2), assists (3), points (5) and blocked shots (38).

The Penguins own an overall record of 400-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.