Game Preview: 03.04.25 at Colorado Avalanche

3.4_atCOL_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins head out west to begin a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. Puck drop is set for 9:00 PM Eastern time at Ball Arena.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (24-28-10), COL (35-24-2)

The Penguins have gone 21-14-3 in the last 38 games against the Maple Leafs. Pittsburgh is 5-2-0 in their last seven home games against Toronto dating back to Nov. 16, 2019. The Penguins have points in three of their last 5 home games (2-2-1).

The Penguins have points in 13 of their last 20 games against the Avalanche (11-7-2) dating back to Apr. 6, 2014. Pittsburgh has points in five of their last eight games on the road against Colorado (4-3-1). The Penguins have points in three of their last four visits to Ball Arena (2-1-1).

Recent News

Lineup Notes

The Penguins recalled goaltender Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, and re-assigned rookie Joel Blomqvist. Jarry, a two-time NHL All Star, had been placed on waivers before clearing and heading down to work on his game. Full story here.

Additionally, defenseman P.O Joseph was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an upper-body injury on Saturday versus Boston. Forward Michael Bunting remains sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix last week.

Game Notes

Sidney Crosby (Cole Harbour, NS) and Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax, NS) grew up just minutes apart in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Tonight’s game will mark the 19th head-to-head matchup between Crosby and MacKinnon, where Crosby’s Penguins have gone 9-8-1 in the first 18 games.

It will also feature two of the top producing defensemen in the league at even strength. Cale Makar’s 37 points and Erik Karlsson’s 33 points rank third and fourth, respectively, among defensemen in even-strength points.

Karlsson has been on an offensive tear as of late. The defenseman has points in nine of his last 11 games, including a season long seven-game point streak from Jan. 29-Feb. 23. Since Jan. 29, Karlsson is first in points among all defensemen.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan is currently one win shy of becoming the 14th head coach in NHL history, and the first American-born head coach, to win 400 games with one franchise.

Bryan Rust will be suiting up for his 620th game as a Pittsburgh Penguin tonight against Colorado, which will surpass Ron Schock for the 10th-most games played in franchise history.

Rust currently ranks ninth in goals (193), 18th in assists (224), and 14th in points (417) in franchise history.

Anthony Beauvillier has been one of the Penguins' top even-strength offensive players this season, with 12 of his 13 goals coming at even strength. His 12 even-strength goals are currently tied for third on the team with Sidney Crosby.

Evgeni Malkin has seven points in six games (3G-4A) since returning from the 4 Nations Break. He is currently three assists shy of tying Henrik Sedin for the 12th-most assists with one franchise in NHL history.

Quick Hits

Bryan Rust has nine points (5G-4A) in his last eight games played against the Avalanche. He has an active six-game point streak (4G-3A) versus them.

Last game, Sidney Crosby (1G-2A) surpassed Bobby Hull (610) for the 18th-most goals in NHL history, and also Gordie Howe (1,049) for the 10th-most assists in NHL history.

Ryan Shea’s 23:48 of time on ice Sunday against Toronto was a single-game career high. This season, Shea has established career highs in goals (2), assists (3), points (5) and blocked shots (38).

The Penguins own an overall record of 400-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Away Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Away

News Feed

Pittsburgh Pennies Legacy Lives On

Penguins Sign Defenseman Finn Harding to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Pittsburgh Penguins Contribute $500,000 to Renovate Ammon Recreation Center in Hill District

Penguins Show Resilience, But Leafs Win in Overtime

Game Preview: 03.02.25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Can’t Overcome Early Deficit against Boston

Game Preview: 03.01.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Emotional Nedeljkovic Inspires Penguins to Rally Past Flyers

Game Preview: 02.27.25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins "Simply Weren't Good Enough" in Philadelphia

Game Preview: 02.25.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Fight Hard, Fall Short Against Rangers

Game Preview: 02.23.25 vs. New York Rangers

Pittsburgh Celebrates Mike Lange's Life and Legacy

Players, Coaches, Broadcasters Pay Tribute to Mike Lange

Game Preview: 02.22.25 vs. Washington Capitals

How the Penguins Unwound During the 4 Nations Break

Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume

The Voice of the Penguins: Remembering Mike Lange

Healthy Malkin Talks Recovery, Crosby, and Ovechkin

Vladislav Kolyachonok Joins First Practice Post-Break

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

USA and Canada Set for Rematch in 4 Nations Championship

Sullivan Coaches USA to Win over Canada in Epic Matchup

(Game) Day in the Life: Rickard Rakell

Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferriere from the Blues in Exchange for Corey Andonovski

Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars

Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

QMJHL Names Rookie of the Year Trophy After Sidney Crosby

From Youth Rinks to Pro Ranks: The Acciari-Hayes Bond

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Claim Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utah Hockey Club

Behind the Scenes of the 2024.25 Dads Trip

Undermanned Penguins See Point Streak End at Four Games

Game Preview: 02.08.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Get Character Win in NYC Without Crosby, Malkin

Game Preview: 02.07.25 at New York Rangers

Rakell Gets the Call He Deserved to Join Team Sweden

Sidney Crosby Being Evaluated for an Upper-Body Injury

Penguins Battle Back for Hard-Fought Point vs. Devils

Game Preview: 02.04.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins Foundation Announce Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory on Feb. 22

Crosby to be Canada's 'security blanket' as captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

Heinen, Desharnais Make Penguins Debuts vs. Nashville

Crosby runs goal streak to 4, Penguins shut out Predators

Trade with Vancouver Moves the Penguins Forward

Game Preview: 02.01.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Conditional 2025 First-Round Pick and Three Players From Vancouver for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor

Crosby to Captain Canada at 4 Nations, Karlsson Alternate for Sweden

Youth Movement Leads the Way in 9-0 Win for WBS