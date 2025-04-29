Penguins Sign Forward Filip Hallander to a Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Filip Hallander to a two-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will run through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000.

Hallander, 24, spent the 2024-25 campaign with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Sweden’s top professional league, where he established career highs in goals (26), assists (27) and points (53) and was plus-16. Hallander’s 26 goals and 53 points both ranked second in the entire SHL, while his 27 assists were tied for 10thmost in the league. His 53 points were also a Timra IK single-season franchise record, surpassing Henrik Zetterberg’s record of 50 points during his age 24 season in 2004-05.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward has played parts of five seasons in the SHL with Timra IK and Lulea HF, appearing in 225 career regular-season games and recording 148 points (65G-83A). Hallander also has 22 games of SHL playoff experience where he’s accumulated 13 points (8G-5A).

Hallander also spent two seasons in North America from 2021-23, splitting his time between Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL). Hallander spent the majority of his time with WBS, notching 25 goals, 36 assists and 61 points in 104 AHL games. He also suited up for three games with Pittsburgh.

The native of Sundsvall, Sweden was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.