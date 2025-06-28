Penguins Acquire Defenseman Connor Clifton and the 2025 39th Overall Pick from the Buffalo Sabres in Exchange For Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Connor Clifton and the 39th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

With the 39th overall pick, the Penguins selected defenseman Peyton Kettles.

Clifton, 30, is signed through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $3.33 million.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound defenseman recorded one goal, 15 assists and 16 points in 73 games with Buffalo in 2024-25. Clifton has skated in parts of seven NHL seasons split between Buffalo and the Boston Bruins since 2019, tallying 15 goals, 62 assists and 77 points in 384 career games. His best season came in 2022-23 with the Bruins when he recorded career highs across the board in goals (5), assists (18) and points (23) in 78 games.

Clifton has also skated in 46 career playoff games, all with Boston, tallying four goals, six assists and 10 points.

The defenseman began his professional career with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League, recording 40 points (10G-30A) in 109 AHL games across parts of three seasons from 2017-20.

Prior to his professional debut, Clifton played four seasons at Quinnipiac University between 2013-17. In 156 collegiate games, the blueliner tallied 19 goals, 37 assists and 56 points and represented the Bobcats as captain during his senior season.

The Long Branch, New Jersey native played for the United States National Development Program from 2011-13 and represented Team USA at the 2013 World Under-18 Championship, winning the silver medal.

Clifton was drafted in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes.