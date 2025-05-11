Marc-Andre Fleury Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

Former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team, which recognizes the top 25 players of the last 25 years, it was announced today by National Hockey League.

The Quarter-Century Team was selected through a two-stage campaign that included input from NHL officials, followed by a league-wide fan vote.

Fleury, 40, has had an exceptional NHL career and is recognized as being one of the best netminders over the last 25 years. The three-time Stanley Cup Champion (2009, ’16, ’17), all with Pittsburgh, has enjoyed a 22-year career in the NHL from 2003-25 as a member of four clubs (Pittsburgh, Vegas, Chicago and Minnesota). His impact in the league is undeniable, as the 6-foot-2, 189-pound goaltender sits at or near the top of various goaltender statistical categories since the turn of the century. Over the course of his NHL tenure, Fleury has played in 1,051 regular-season games with a 575-339-97 record and 76 shutouts. His games played and win totals both rank first in the NHL, while his shutout total ranks second among all goaltenders since the year 2000. Additionally, he has recorded 15 20-win seasons, nine 30-win seasons and two 40-win seasons, which rank first, second and sixth, respectively, since the 2000-01 season. Fleury’s excellence also carried into the postseason as his 170 games played and 92 wins both rank first, while his 16 shutouts sits second.

The Sorel, Quebec native has achieved many individual awards from the NHL for his play which includes four NHL All-Star Game selections (2011, ’15, ’18, ’19), one Second-Team NHL All-Star selection (2021), one Vezina Trophy (2021) awarded to the goaltender who is adjudged to be the best at this position over the course of a season and one William M. Jennings Trophy (2021) awarded to the goaltender with the fewest goals scored against them during the regular season.

Fleury had his longest tenure with a club as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he spent 13 seasons from 2003-17. During that time, Fleury left an impenetrable legacy with the Penguins both on and off the ice. Fleury holds nearly every major goaltending record in Penguins history as his games played (691), wins (375) and shutouts (44) all rank first in club history. Additionally, his 2.58 goals-against average is first, while his .912 save-percentage sits second among Penguins goaltenders with a minimum of 100 games played. Playoff success followed for Fleury as his 115 games played, 62 wins and 10 shutouts all rank first in club history while his 2.65 goals-against average and .908 save percentage rank third and fourth, respectively.

As a member of the Penguins, Fleury was recognized for numerous club awards as well. This includes three Players’ Player Awards (2015, ’16, ’17), two Baz Bastien Memorial Awards – Good Guy Awards (2010, ’12), one Defensive Player of the Year Award (2012), two Edward J. Debartolo Community Service Awards (2006, ’14), four A.T. Caggiano Memorial Booster Club Awards (2011, ’13, ’14, ’15), one Masterton Nominee – Comeback Player (2017) and two team MVP Awards (2011, ’15).

Fleury was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round (1st overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft. He is one of three goaltenders in NHL history to be taken first overall (Rick DiPietro – 2000, Michel Plasse – 1968).