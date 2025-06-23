Summer Check-In: Rutger McGroarty

During his U17 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program, Rutger McGroarty got a permanent call-up to the U18 team in late February.

There, he played for Dan Muse, now head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I think the first thing that stood out is just how much he cares about his players,” said McGroarty, coming off his first professional season with the organization. “I think he's very dedicated to the game and helping his team win. He put in really late hours and very early mornings. Like, it's so cool to see. It makes it very easy to play for him.

“I feel like that is the number one thing that you see with great hockey teams, is the connection with their coach, and the ability to play for their coach and be united as one. I feel like Dan does a really great job with that.”

President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas has pointed to Muse’s proven ability to develop players at all stages of their careers and help them reach their potential. For someone like McGroarty, who was a young player then and is a young player now, the open communication with Muse was hugely beneficial.

“He's such a detailed, awesome communicator and great coach,” McGroarty said. “I was a young guy that was getting called up and they had a couple different systems or whatever it was. He would talk to me about certain aspects of the game, stuff maybe within the system he saw that would help me in the long run. Just a bunch of different things.”