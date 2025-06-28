Penguins Draft 10 Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas and the Penguins' scouting staff drafted 10 players on day two of the 2025 NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Penguins selected Peyton Kettles (2nd round, 39th overall), Charlie Trethewey (3rd round, 73rd overall), Gabriel D’Aigle (3rd round, 84th overall), Brady Peddle (3rd round, 91st overall), Travis Hayes (4th round, 105th overall), Ryan Miller (5th round, 130th overall), Quinn Beauchesne (5th round, 148th overall), Jordan Charron (5th round, 154th overall), Carter Sanderson (6th round, 169th overall) and Kale Dach (7th round, 201st overall) on day two.

Kettles, 17, completed his second season with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2024-25. The 6-foot-6, 194-pound defenseman registered 14 points (5G-9A) in 53 games during the regular season and recorded two assists in five games during the 2025 playoffs. During his time with Swift Current from 2023-25, Kettles has accumulated 27 points (7G-20A) in 116 WHL games. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Trethewey, 17, spent the 2024-25 season with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program (NTDP), registering 20 points (6G-14A) in 63 games. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman spent the last two seasons with the NTDP from 2023-25, tallying 55 points (18G-37A) in 115 games. The Ellicott City, Maryland Native represented Team USA in the World Under-18 Championship, playing in seven games and notching one assist. Prior to his time with the NTDP, he played two seasons within the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Program from 2020-22. Trethewey is committed to Boston University (NCAA) for the 2025-26 season.

D’Aigle, 18, spent the 2024-25 season with the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), playing in a career-high 55 games. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound goaltender has played parts of three seasons with Victoriaville, appearing in a 101 regular-season games where he posted a 42-45-4 record with four shutouts. The Sorel-Tracy, Quebec native represented Team Canada in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning a gold medal. He also suited up for Team Canada in the 2023 World Under-18 Championship, bringing home a bronze medal.

Peddle, 18, completed his first season in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks in 2024-25. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound defenseman appeared in 62 games where he notched 10 points (3G-7A) and was plus-12. He suited up for 15 postseason games, accumulating one goal, nine assists and 10 points en route to a trip to the Clark Cup Final. His 10 playoff points ranked second among all USHL defensemen. Peddle, a native of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, has committed to play collegiate hockey at Michigan State University (NCAA) when he is eligible in 2026-27.

Hayes, 17, completed his second season with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2024-25. He set career highs in games played (65), goals (21), assists (30) and points (51). He added four points (3G-1A) in five postseason games during the 2025 playoffs. During his two years in the OHL with the Greyhounds from 2023-25, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward accumulated 86 points (35G-51A) in 123 games. In 2023-24, Hayes was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team after notching 35 points (14G-21A) in 58 games. The Ann Arbor, Michigan native represented Team USA at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, tallying two assists in five games.

Miller, 18, completed his second full season with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2024-25, tallying career highs in games played (50), goals (16), assists (15) and points (31). He added four goals, nine assists and 13 points in 16 postseason games during the 2025 playoffs. Over the course of two-plus seasons in the WHL from 2023-25, the 6-foot, 176-pound forward has totaled 46 points (22G-24A) in 97 games. The Medicine Hat, Alberta native is committed to play collegiate hockey at the University of Denver (NCAA) when he is eligible in 2026-27.

Beauchesne, 18, spent the 2024-25 season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In his second season with Guelph, he recorded OHL career highs in games played (49), goals (6), assists (18) and points (24). Over the past two seasons in the OHL from 2023-25, the 6-foot, 187-pound defenseman has tallied 31 points (8G-23A) in 82 games with Guelph. The Ottawa, Ontario native represented Team Canada at the 2024-25 World Under-18 Championship and Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He tallied four points (1G-3A) in seven games at the WJC and three points (1G-2A) in five games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning a gold at both tournaments.

Charron, 18, split the 2024-25 season between the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). He registered 21 points (10G-11A) in 48 games with Soo and a GOJHL career-high 22 points (9G-13A) in 18 games with Ayr. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward played in five postseason games with the Greyhounds during the 2025 playoffs, notching one assist. The Ayr, Ontario native has committed to play collegiate hockey at St. Lawrence University (NCAA) when he is eligible in 2026-27.

Sanderson, 17, completed his first season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL), registering 11 points (5G-6A) in 48 games. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward tallied an assist in 13 games in the 2025 USHL Playoffs and won the Clark Cup Championship with Muskegon. Following his USHL season, Sanderson also appeared in two games for the U18 Team of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program (NTDP). The Pierre, South Dakota native has committed to play collegiate hockey at the University of North Dakota (NCAA) when he is eligible in 2026-27.

Dach, 18, spent the 2024-25 season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). In 54 games with the Crusaders, he registered career highs in games played (54), goals (22), assists (65) and points (87), while leading the BCHL in assists. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward added 13 points (3G-10A) in eight postseason games during the 2025 playoffs, which ranked second on Sherwood Park. Over the last two seasons in the BCHL, Dach has posted 25 goals, 74 assists and 99 points in 66 games with the Crusaders from 2024-25. The Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta native has committed to play collegiate hockey at Penn State University (NCAA) when he is eligible in 2026-27.