Penguins Name Mike Stothers Assistant Coach

STOTHERS 16X9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have added Mike Stothers to Head Coach Dan Muse’s coaching staff as an assistant coach, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Stothers, 63, joins Assistant Coaches Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino and Rich Clune on Muse’s staff, along with Goaltending Coach Andy Chiodo, Video Coach Madison Nikkel and Assistant Video Coach Troy Paquette.

“As a champion at both the AHL and international levels, Mike has a tremendous track record of helping develop players and take their game to the next level, as seen throughout the multiple leagues he has coached in over the last 30 years,” said Muse. “We’re thrilled to welcome Mike to the city of Pittsburgh as he rounds out our coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.”

Stothers brings 30 years of coaching experience to Pittsburgh, most recently as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks for two seasons from 2021-23. He has also spent time in the NHL as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Thrashers (2010-11) and Philadelphia Flyers (2000-02).

Stothers served as head coach in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the Ontario Reign (2015-20), Manchester Monarchs (2014-15) and Grand Rapids Griffins (2007-08). In his only season with Manchester, he guided the club to the Calder Cup Championship and received the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s Coach of the Year. Stothers also served as an assistant coach at the AHL level with the Philadelphia Phantoms (1996-2000) and Hershey Bears (1992-96).

Stothers spent time as a head coach at the junior level with the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) from 2011-14 and Owen Sound Attack (OHL) from 2002-07.

The Toronto, Ontario native served as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the World Under-18 Championship in 2021-22, winning a gold medal.

Stothers played 10-plus seasons of professional hockey in the AHL and NHL from 1982-92. At the AHL level, the defenseman skated in 671 career games with Hershey, the Newmarket Saints and the Maine Mariners and recorded 144 career points (38G-106A). He won the Calder Cup Championship with Maine in 1984. He also played 30 total NHL games with Philadelphia and the Toronto Maple Leafs and tallied two assists. Stothers was originally drafted 21st overall by Philadelphia in the 1980 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Penguins Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Draft 10 Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft

Takeaways from Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Connor Clifton and the 2025 39th Overall Pick from the Buffalo Sabres in Exchange For Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau

Three First-Round Picks, One Big Night for the Penguins

Penguins Select Forwards Ben Kindel, Bill Zonnon and Will Horcoff in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Talking the 2025 NHL Draft with Kyle Dubas and Wes Clark

Penguins To Make 11 Selections in the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 3-7 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Summer Check-In: Rutger McGroarty

Draft Rewind: Marc-Andre Fleury

Penguins Add Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino, Rich Clune and Troy Paquette to Coaching Staff

Laraque impressed with diverse group of youth players at Willie O'Ree Academy

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Joona Koppanen to a One-Year Contract

Rust Making an Impact Through Friends Who Stutter

Sidney Crosby Named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic Team

Talking Fatherhood with Rickard Rakell

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Boko Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Melvin Fernstrom to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Crosby Reflects on Bringing the Stanley Cup to Oakmont

Helping Each Player Grow: Muse’s Mission in Pittsburgh

Character, Passion and Dedication Define Dan Muse's Path to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Name Dan Muse the 23rd Head Coach in Franchise History

Getting to Know: Harrison Brunicke

Penguins Sign Forward Mikhail Ilyin to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Mindful Murashov

Sullivan takes out billboard in Pittsburgh thanking team, city, fans

Penguins, U. S. Steel Help Write Carnegie One’s Next Chapter

Crosby Aims for Rare Double Triple Gold Club

Harrison Brunicke Balances Confidence, Growth in Big Year

Draft Rewind: Bryan Rust

Marc-Andre Fleury Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

A Team Effort: Parenthood in the Penguins Family

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

2025 Draft Lottery Results

Sidney Crosby to Represent Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship

Penguins 2025 Draft Lottery Information

Two Cups, Countless Memories: Thank You, Sully

Penguins Sign Forward Filip Hallander to a Two-Year Contract

Dubas Provides Insight into Coaching Change, Path Forward

Penguins and Head Coach Mike Sullivan Agree to Part Ways

Live Penguins Steal the Show at Penguins Games

Pittsburgh Penguins Forward Tanner Howe Undergoes ACL Surgery

'I’m Score for Kids': Malkin’s Points Make a Difference

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $71,000 to Ronald McDonald House

Young Talent, High Hopes: WBS Begins Playoffs

Kyle Dubas: "We're Closer To Where We Want To Be"

Inside Scoop: 2024.25 Penguins Locker Cleanout Day

Penguins Conclude 2024.25 Season with Win Over Washington