Penguins Name Mike Stothers Assistant Coach

The Pittsburgh Penguins have added Mike Stothers to Head Coach Dan Muse’s coaching staff as an assistant coach, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Stothers, 63, joins Assistant Coaches Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino and Rich Clune on Muse’s staff, along with Goaltending Coach Andy Chiodo, Video Coach Madison Nikkel and Assistant Video Coach Troy Paquette.

“As a champion at both the AHL and international levels, Mike has a tremendous track record of helping develop players and take their game to the next level, as seen throughout the multiple leagues he has coached in over the last 30 years,” said Muse. “We’re thrilled to welcome Mike to the city of Pittsburgh as he rounds out our coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.”

Stothers brings 30 years of coaching experience to Pittsburgh, most recently as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks for two seasons from 2021-23. He has also spent time in the NHL as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Thrashers (2010-11) and Philadelphia Flyers (2000-02).

Stothers served as head coach in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the Ontario Reign (2015-20), Manchester Monarchs (2014-15) and Grand Rapids Griffins (2007-08). In his only season with Manchester, he guided the club to the Calder Cup Championship and received the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s Coach of the Year. Stothers also served as an assistant coach at the AHL level with the Philadelphia Phantoms (1996-2000) and Hershey Bears (1992-96).

Stothers spent time as a head coach at the junior level with the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) from 2011-14 and Owen Sound Attack (OHL) from 2002-07.

The Toronto, Ontario native served as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the World Under-18 Championship in 2021-22, winning a gold medal.

Stothers played 10-plus seasons of professional hockey in the AHL and NHL from 1982-92. At the AHL level, the defenseman skated in 671 career games with Hershey, the Newmarket Saints and the Maine Mariners and recorded 144 career points (38G-106A). He won the Calder Cup Championship with Maine in 1984. He also played 30 total NHL games with Philadelphia and the Toronto Maple Leafs and tallied two assists. Stothers was originally drafted 21st overall by Philadelphia in the 1980 NHL Draft.