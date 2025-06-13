Penguins Re-Sign Forward Boko Imama to a One-Year Contract

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Boko Imama to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will run through the 2025-26 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Imama, 28, spent the 2024-25 season split between Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. The 6-foot-1, 221-pound forward scored one goal in 16 games with Pittsburgh, and added three goals, two assists and five points in 24 games at the AHL level.

The Montreal, Quebec native has spent the past nine seasons (2017-25) splitting time between the NHL and AHL. Imama has appeared in 31 NHL games with Pittsburgh, Ottawa and Arizona, recording two goals. During his AHL tenure, he has played in 334 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Belleville, Tucson and Ontario, tallying 77 points (32G-45A).

Prior to turning professional, Imama spent five seasons (2012-17) in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Baie-Comeau and Saint John. During his time in Saint John he served as assistant captain for two years and helped lead them to a QMJHL Championship (2017). During 276 regular season games, he scored 123 points (71G-52A), and added 24 points (9G-15A) in 51 playoff games.

Imama was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (180th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

