Penguins Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their 2025 development camp roster, which will be held from July 3-7 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Fifty-two prospects will convene for the five-day camp, which features on-ice sessions each day. A full camp roster, which is made up of 29 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders can be viewed here.

All 13 of Pittsburgh’s 2025 draft picks – Ben Kindel (1st round, 11th overall), Bill Zonnon (22nd overall), Will Horcoff (24th overall), Peyton Kettles (2nd round, 39th overall), Charlie Trethewey (3rd round, 73rd overall), Gabriel D’Aigle (3rd round, 84th overall), Brady Peddle (3rd round, 91st overall), Travis Hayes (4th round, 105th overall), Ryan Miller (5th round, 130th overall), Quinn Beauchesne (5th round, 148th overall), Jordan Charron (5th round, 154th overall), Carter Sanderson (6th round, 169th overall) and Kale Dach (7th round, 201st overall) – will be attending development camp.

Penguins 2024 second-round (44th overall) draft pick Harrison Brunicke will return for his second development camp. The defenseman spent the 2024-25 season as an alternate captain of the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he registered a career-high 30 points (5G-25A) in 41 games. Following his WHL season, Brunicke made his professional hockey debut with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL), tallying two assists in 10 games. Defenseman Emil Pieniniemi is also back for his second development camp after completing his first season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kingston Frontenacs in 2024-25. He ranked fourth on his team and sixth among OHL defensemen with 60 points (10G-50A) in 60 games, and he won a silver medal with Team Finland at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Attending their first Penguins’ development camp are recently signed forwards Melvin Fernstrom and Mikhail Ilyin.

Development camp kicks off Thursday, July 3, and will consist of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions split among three groups. The camp wraps up with a tournament on July 7. All on-ice sessions, including the tournament, are open to the public and free of charge.

Below is an updated schedule of the Penguins’ 2025 Development Camp:

Thursday, July 3:

9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)

10:00 AM – Team Stevens Skating (FedEx Rink)

11:00 AM – Team Stevens Skills (Covestro Rink)

10:00 AM – Team Patrick Skating (FedEx Rink)

11:00 AM – Team Patrick Skills (Covestro Rink)

12:00 PM – Team Johnston Skating (FedEx Rink)

1:00 PM – Team Johnston Skills (Covestro Rink)

Friday, July 4:

9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)

10:00 AM – Team Patrick Skating (FedEx Rink)

11:00 AM – Team Patrick Skills (Covestro Rink)

11:00 AM – Team Johnston Skating (FedEx Rink)

12:00 PM – Team Johnston Skills (Covestro Rink)

12:00 PM – Team Stevens Skating (FedEx Rink)

1:00 PM – Team Stevens Skills (Covestro Rink)

Saturday, July 5:

10:00 AM – Team Johnston Skating/Skills (Both Rinks)

11:45 AM – Team Stevens Skating/Skills (Both Rinks)

1:30 PM – Team Patrick Skating/Skills (Both Rinks)

Sunday, July 6:

10:00 AM – Team Stevens/Team Patrick Practice (FedEx Rink)/

10:00 AM – Team Johnston Skills (Covestro Rink)

10:30 AM – Team Stevens/Team Johnston Practice (FedEx Rink)

10:30 AM – Team Patrick Skills (Covestro Rink)

11:20 AM – Team Patrick/Team Johnston Practice (FedEx Rink)

11:20 AM – Team Stevens Skills (Covestro Rink)

Monday, July 7:

12:00 PM – Tournament (FedEx Rink)