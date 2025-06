The Pittsburgh Penguins have extended a qualifying offer to restricted free agent forward Vasily Ponomarev, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The following players will not receive qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents on Tuesday, July 1:

Forwards

Raivis Ansons

Emil Bemstrom

Connor Dewar

Philip Tomasino

Defenseman

P.O Joseph

Goaltender

Taylor Gauthier