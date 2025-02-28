Emotional Nedeljkovic Inspires Penguins to Rally Past Flyers

After the Penguins went down 3-0 early in the second period of their matchup with the Flyers on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, Mike Sullivan felt like pulling Alex Nedeljkovic could help change the momentum.

Once the goaltender realized what was happening, the raw emotion spilled over. He broke his stick over the crossbar and slammed the door on the bench while voicing his displeasure. But as Sullivan always says, the thing they love about Nedeljkovic is that he’s a fierce competitor who battles his heart out every single night.

“So, I have no problem with Ned's reaction,” Sullivan said. “For me, that's just an indication of how invested he is. He cares. He's competitive. He wants to win. That's raw emotion, and I have no problem with that. Quite honestly, I thought he inspired the group to want to compete for him. I thought our team responded. I thought Ned was a big part of it.”

The Penguins ended up winning in overtime, 5-4. Evgeni Malkin scored in extra time as part of a four-point night (2G-2A) for the 38-year-old forward, the 31st of his career.

“Ned’s reaction, we understand. We're not happy, too,” Malkin said before quipping in typical Geno fashion, “I'm glad I did not break my stick because I scored two goals after. But I'm mad too, because we understand we (don't give) help to him, for sure.

“I'm glad we (came) back. I mean, this is team. We fight, and score a couple goals, and we believe we can change momentum and win the game. Yeah, lots of emotion for me. I hope it gives me confidence, give confidence to the team.”