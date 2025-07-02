Inside Scoop: 2025 Free Agency Opens

The Penguins started executing on their intentions when free agency opened on Tuesday.

As planned, they avoided adding longer-term, big-money players in their 30s, with Kyle Dubas saying, "that just doesn’t fit at all with what we’re going to do. And even if we could transition, by the time (prospects) are coming through, we don’t want to have those types of deals at the backend."

Instead, they gave three players in their 20s new opportunities with two-year contracts: Justin Brazeau (average annual value of $1.5 million), Parker Wotherspoon (average annual value of $1 million) and Caleb Jones (average annual value of $900,000). Wotherspoon and Jones are left-handed defensemen, as the Penguins wanted to begin shoring up that side of their blue line.

The Penguins also re-signed two younger guys who showed a lot of promise last season in Connor Dewar and Phil Tomasino, and acquired more draft capital by trading Alex Nedeljkovic to San Jose in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick. The Penguins now have 28 selections over the next three NHL Drafts, which includes 16 selections in the first three rounds.

As President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said during locker cleanout day, “it’s maintaining our commitment to the plan that we’ve set out, which is returning the team to contending as urgently as possible.”

Nedeljkovic came to the Penguins for a prove-it season in 2023-24, and the fierce competitor seized his opportunity down the stretch, earning a two-year contract. But while he’s a quality goaltender and popular teammate, the Penguins have good depth at the position.

Last year, 2020 second-round pick Joel Blomqvist saw time in the NHL after putting together an AHL All-Star season the year before. Sergei Murashov, a 2022 fourth-round pick, had an excellent first pro campaign in WBS and Wheeling. And in addition to those younger guys, Filip Larsson was quietly solid when healthy.

As for the players in front of them, Dubas said the defense group is a major area of concern throughout the organization, particularly on that left side. While younger players like Owen Pickering and Jack St. Ivany have good potential, the Penguins want to be careful with their development.

So, in addition to helping players like Ryan Graves, Ryan Shea and Vladislav Kolyachonok try and take steps, the Penguins added Parker Wotherspoon and Caleb Jones into the mix. Wotherspoon has played parts of three seasons in the NHL with the Bruins and New York Islanders since 2022, while Jones has played parts of seven seasons split between Los Angeles, Colorado, Chicago and Edmonton.