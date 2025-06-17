Penguins Re-Sign Forward Joona Koppanen to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Joona Koppanen to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will run through the 2025-26 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Koppanen, 27, spent the 2024-25 season with Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound forward suited up in 11 games with Pittsburgh, scoring one goal and averaging 13:23 minutes per game. He also played 56 games with WBS where he scored eight goals, 15 assists and 23 points.

The Tampere, Finland native recently completed his eighth year (2017-25) of professional hockey in North America, with stints in both the NHL and AHL. Koppanen has played a career total of 20 NHL games, split between Pittsburgh and Boston, recording two points (1G-1A). He has also played in 359 games in the AHL with Providence and WBS scoring 53 goals, 84 points and 137 points.

Koppanen has also represented his nation internationally at the 2018 World Junior Championship. During the tournament, Koppanen was recognized as a top three player on his team and recorded four points (3G-1A) in five games. He also competed for Finland in the World Under-18 (2016) and Under-17 (2015) Championships, winning a gold medal with the U18 squad in ‘16.

Koppanen was originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.