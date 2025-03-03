Penguins Sign Defenseman Finn Harding to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Finn Harding to a three-year entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Harding, 20, has spent the 2024-25 season as an alternate captain for the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League. Through 59 games, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound defenseman has posted seven goals, 48 assists and a career-high 55 points. Harding’s 48 assists are a single-season franchise record among Steelheads defensemen, and his assist and point totals both rank fifth across the entire league among defensemen. Additionally, his plus-43 is currently ninth in the league across all players, and third among blueliners.

The Toronto, Ontario native has played 190 games for the Steelheads over the course of three seasons from 2022-25. During that span, he has recorded 19 goals, 80 assists, 99 points and is plus-90. He has one goal and two assists for three points in 11 playoff games with the Steelheads.

Harding was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.