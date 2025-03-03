Penguins Sign Defenseman Finn Harding to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

finn harding 16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Finn Harding to a three-year entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Harding, 20, has spent the 2024-25 season as an alternate captain for the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League. Through 59 games, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound defenseman has posted seven goals, 48 assists and a career-high 55 points. Harding’s 48 assists are a single-season franchise record among Steelheads defensemen, and his assist and point totals both rank fifth across the entire league among defensemen. Additionally, his plus-43 is currently ninth in the league across all players, and third among blueliners.

The Toronto, Ontario native has played 190 games for the Steelheads over the course of three seasons from 2022-25. During that span, he has recorded 19 goals, 80 assists, 99 points and is plus-90. He has one goal and two assists for three points in 11 playoff games with the Steelheads.

Harding was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Pittsburgh Penguins Contribute $500,000 to Renovate Ammon Recreation Center in Hill District

Penguins Show Resilience, But Leafs Win in Overtime

Game Preview: 03.02.25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Can’t Overcome Early Deficit against Boston

Game Preview: 03.01.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Emotional Nedeljkovic Inspires Penguins to Rally Past Flyers

Game Preview: 02.27.25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins "Simply Weren't Good Enough" in Philadelphia

Game Preview: 02.25.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Fight Hard, Fall Short Against Rangers

Game Preview: 02.23.25 vs. New York Rangers

Pittsburgh Celebrates Mike Lange's Life and Legacy

Players, Coaches, Broadcasters Pay Tribute to Mike Lange

Game Preview: 02.22.25 vs. Washington Capitals

How the Penguins Unwound During the 4 Nations Break

Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume

The Voice of the Penguins: Remembering Mike Lange

Healthy Malkin Talks Recovery, Crosby, and Ovechkin

Vladislav Kolyachonok Joins First Practice Post-Break

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

USA and Canada Set for Rematch in 4 Nations Championship

Sullivan Coaches USA to Win over Canada in Epic Matchup

(Game) Day in the Life: Rickard Rakell

Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferriere from the Blues in Exchange for Corey Andonovski

Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars

Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

QMJHL Names Rookie of the Year Trophy After Sidney Crosby

From Youth Rinks to Pro Ranks: The Acciari-Hayes Bond

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Claim Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utah Hockey Club

Behind the Scenes of the 2024.25 Dads Trip

Undermanned Penguins See Point Streak End at Four Games

Game Preview: 02.08.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Get Character Win in NYC Without Crosby, Malkin

Game Preview: 02.07.25 at New York Rangers

Rakell Gets the Call He Deserved to Join Team Sweden

Sidney Crosby Being Evaluated for an Upper-Body Injury

Penguins Battle Back for Hard-Fought Point vs. Devils

Game Preview: 02.04.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins Foundation Announce Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory on Feb. 22

Crosby to be Canada's 'security blanket' as captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

Heinen, Desharnais Make Penguins Debuts vs. Nashville

Crosby runs goal streak to 4, Penguins shut out Predators

Trade with Vancouver Moves the Penguins Forward

Game Preview: 02.01.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Conditional 2025 First-Round Pick and Three Players From Vancouver for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor

Crosby to Captain Canada at 4 Nations, Karlsson Alternate for Sweden

Youth Movement Leads the Way in 9-0 Win for WBS

Pens to Auction Green Jerseys on Feb. 1 to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

Crosby, ‘Ned’, Blueliners Pace Clutch Victory in Utah