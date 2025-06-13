Crosby Reflects on Bringing the Stanley Cup to Oakmont

USATSI_26433875
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

Photo Credit: Golfweek -USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Penguins played the Bruins back in April, Sidney Crosby was able to catch the end of the Masters Tournament, watching Rory McIlroy complete golf’s Grand Slam in a sudden-death playoff.

“That was really cool. I mean, the way that he had to regroup and gather himself after being that close to having it after all these years, it couldn’t have been easy to refocus the way he did,” Crosby said.

“Especially with how it happened, and just all the anticipation. He’s such a big figure in golf and everybody wanted to see that moment. For it not to happen right on 18 there and to play a playoff, showed a lot of guts by him. Just a great example. And to be a champion, that's tough to get to sometimes, so that’s pretty awesome to see.”

Now, McIlroy - who is involved with Fenway Sports Group as the face of TGL's Boston Common Golf - is in western Pennsylvania to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open. The event has returned to Oakmont Country Club for the first time since 2016.

That year, Crosby and his teammates brought the Stanley Cup to the course, just days after leading the franchise to its fourth championship in franchise history. Reflecting back, the first thing that came to mind was the weather. “It was really rainy,” Crosby said.

While that made for less-than-ideal golfing conditions, it worked out well in terms of showing off the Stanley Cup. Some of the Penguins brought it into the clubhouse during a rain delay, with golfers posing for pictures.

There’s actually a fantastic shot from Swedish golfer David Lingmerth that features a photobomb from Bryson DeChambeau, then just 22 years old and improving his world ranking to 148th after placing 15th.

Now, DeChambeau is the defending U.S. Open champion, a major he’s won twice (also in 2020), and ranks 10th in the world. He crossed paths with Crosby at The Match golf challenge in Big Sky, Montana in the summer of 2021.

“Just seeing him drive a golf ball was impressive enough, but I met him quick, and I really enjoyed the opportunity to see what those guys do close up,” Crosby said. “He’s a great guy, and he’s got a huge following with that YouTube stuff that he does now. It’s pretty neat that he’s doing that. Gives fans a great look at how he practices and just his personality and all that stuff. It’s pretty cool.”

While DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and others were inside with the American-born Penguins like Phil Kessel and Nick Bonino, Crosby was out on the putting green with some other teammates. He had to laugh when thinking about one of his other memories that sticks out from the day.

“I remember we were rolling putts at the putting green, and someone kicked a beer over and spilled beer on the putting green. I was like, we should not be here doing this, you know?” Crosby grinned. “I remember just being mortified that this is the U.S. Open and guys are spilling beers on the practice green.”

Considering they were still in celebration mode from their recent victory, the group got a pass. Once the rain delay ended, watching a group that featured 2015 Open Championship winner Zach Johnson had Crosby marveling.

“They got a warning for pace of play, which is really uncommon. But I think they were trying to get a lot of people in because of the rain delay. I've never seen professional golfers play that quick,” Crosby said. “So, whatever they were told, they took it serious. It was a major, so to see someone just tee it up, no practice swings, was so rare.”

Crosby did get to play Oakmont himself after the tournament ended, something his teammate Erik Karlsson did just before this one began.

“It was pretty cool just to be out in those conditions. It’s beautiful. It’s nice that they’re hosting it again,” Crosby said.

Inclement weather has been somewhat of a tradition whenever Crosby has been on a course with professional golfers. During the 2013 work stoppage, Crosby got the chance to play with Colt Knost, a Tour pro for nearly a decade, in Dallas.

“It was one of the worst winds I’ve ever played in, and he shot minus-9. It was so impressive. He put on a clinic. He was a great guy,” Crosby said of the now-retired Knost, who has moved into broadcasting and hosts a podcast called Subpar.

“Just one of those things where I didn't ever think growing up that I would ever have the opportunity to play golf with a professional golfer.”

News Feed

Helping Each Player Grow: Muse’s Mission in Pittsburgh

Character, Passion and Dedication Define Dan Muse's Path to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Name Dan Muse the 23rd Head Coach in Franchise History

Getting to Know: Harrison Brunicke

Penguins Sign Forward Mikhail Ilyin to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Mindful Murashov

Sullivan takes out billboard in Pittsburgh thanking team, city, fans

Penguins, U. S. Steel Help Write Carnegie One’s Next Chapter

Crosby Aims for Rare Double Triple Gold Club

Harrison Brunicke Balances Confidence, Growth in Big Year

Draft Rewind: Bryan Rust

Marc-Andre Fleury Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

A Team Effort: Parenthood in the Penguins Family

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

2025 Draft Lottery Results

Sidney Crosby to Represent Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship

Penguins 2025 Draft Lottery Information

Two Cups, Countless Memories: Thank You, Sully

Penguins Sign Forward Filip Hallander to a Two-Year Contract

Dubas Provides Insight into Coaching Change, Path Forward

Penguins and Head Coach Mike Sullivan Agree to Part Ways

Live Penguins Steal the Show at Penguins Games

Pittsburgh Penguins Forward Tanner Howe Undergoes ACL Surgery

'I’m Score for Kids': Malkin’s Points Make a Difference

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $71,000 to Ronald McDonald House

Young Talent, High Hopes: WBS Begins Playoffs

Kyle Dubas: "We're Closer To Where We Want To Be"

Inside Scoop: 2024.25 Penguins Locker Cleanout Day

Penguins Conclude 2024.25 Season with Win Over Washington

Game Preview: 04.17.25 vs. Washington Capitals

Letang’s Surgery Not a Reaction, Just the Right Time

Defenseman Kris Letang Undergoes Successful Surgery

Sidney Crosby Voted ‘Most Complete Player’ in NHLPA Player Poll for Sixth-Straight Season

Trusting His Game Has Led to Rakell's Career High in Goals

Game Preview: 04.13.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Penguins Finish Road Slate with Win in New Jersey

Crosby Delivers Clutch Toss at McAfee’s “Big Night AHT”

Game Preview: 04.11.25 at New Jersey Devils

Kyle Dubas Named General Manager for 2025 IIHF World Championship

Pittsburgh's Big Three Reflects on Ray Shero's Impact

DiMarsico credits Penguins Elite for helping him lead Penn State to Frozen Four

Ray Shero Ushered in New Era of Penguins Hockey

Living the Dream at Mario Lemieux Fantasy Hockey Camp

Penguins Masterton Nominee Imama Inspires with His Story

Pens Rebound Against Chicago With Dominant Effort at Home

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 17

Game Preview: 04.08.25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins End Road Trip with Loss to Blackhawks

Crosby, Malkin Pay Homage to Ovechkin Setting Goal Record

Game Preview: 04.06.25 at Chicago Blackhawks