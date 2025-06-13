Crosby Reflects on Bringing the Stanley Cup to Oakmont

Photo Credit: Golfweek -USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Penguins played the Bruins back in April, Sidney Crosby was able to catch the end of the Masters Tournament, watching Rory McIlroy complete golf’s Grand Slam in a sudden-death playoff.

“That was really cool. I mean, the way that he had to regroup and gather himself after being that close to having it after all these years, it couldn’t have been easy to refocus the way he did,” Crosby said.

“Especially with how it happened, and just all the anticipation. He’s such a big figure in golf and everybody wanted to see that moment. For it not to happen right on 18 there and to play a playoff, showed a lot of guts by him. Just a great example. And to be a champion, that's tough to get to sometimes, so that’s pretty awesome to see.”

Now, McIlroy - who is involved with Fenway Sports Group as the face of TGL's Boston Common Golf - is in western Pennsylvania to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open. The event has returned to Oakmont Country Club for the first time since 2016.

That year, Crosby and his teammates brought the Stanley Cup to the course, just days after leading the franchise to its fourth championship in franchise history. Reflecting back, the first thing that came to mind was the weather. “It was really rainy,” Crosby said.

While that made for less-than-ideal golfing conditions, it worked out well in terms of showing off the Stanley Cup. Some of the Penguins brought it into the clubhouse during a rain delay, with golfers posing for pictures.

There’s actually a fantastic shot from Swedish golfer David Lingmerth that features a photobomb from Bryson DeChambeau, then just 22 years old and improving his world ranking to 148th after placing 15th.

Now, DeChambeau is the defending U.S. Open champion, a major he’s won twice (also in 2020), and ranks 10th in the world. He crossed paths with Crosby at The Match golf challenge in Big Sky, Montana in the summer of 2021.

“Just seeing him drive a golf ball was impressive enough, but I met him quick, and I really enjoyed the opportunity to see what those guys do close up,” Crosby said. “He’s a great guy, and he’s got a huge following with that YouTube stuff that he does now. It’s pretty neat that he’s doing that. Gives fans a great look at how he practices and just his personality and all that stuff. It’s pretty cool.”