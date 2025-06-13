Penguins Sign Forward Melvin Fernstrom to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Melvin Fernstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Fernstrom, 19, split the 2024-25 season with Örebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League, the top professional league in Sweden, and their J20 Nationell team. In 48 games with the SHL team, the 2025 SHL Rookie of the Year scored eight goals, nine assists and 17 points, all of which ranked first among league rookies. Meanwhile, in 12 games with their J20 Nationell team, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward scored 11 goals, seven assists and 18 points.

Over the course of two years from 2023-25, the Balsta, Sweden native appeared in 54 SHL games with Örebro HK, tallying 17 points (8G-9A). Additionally, over three years from 2022-25, Fernstrom suited up in 66 games with the J20 Nationell team, scoring 42 goals, 40 assists, 82 points and was a plus-33. Fernstrom appeared in 13 playoff games with the J20 Nationell team, scoring eight goals, nine assists and 17 points. His best season with the J20 Nationell team came during the 2023-24 season, when his 31 goals led the league and helped his team secure a silver medal in the league championship.

Fernstrom has represented his native country on the international stage as well. The forward earned a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2024 World Under-18 Championship, recording eight points (3G-5A) in seven games. He also participated in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, registering five points (3G-2A) in four games.

Fernstrom was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The Penguins acquired the forward from the Canucks on January 31.