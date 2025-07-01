Penguins Acquire a 2028 Third-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in Exchange for Alex Nedeljkovic

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired a 2028 third-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The acquisition of the third-round draft picks gives the Penguins nine selections in the 2028 NHL Draft – Pittsburgh’s original seven picks (one in each round) plus San Jose’s third- and fifth-round selections.

Pittsburgh now has 28 draft picks over the next three NHL drafts, which includes 16 selections in the first three rounds.