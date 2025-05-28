Sullivan takes out billboard in Pittsburgh thanking team, city, fans

Mike Sullivan has left the Pittsburgh Penguins after 10 seasons as coach. But part of him remains behind.

Sullivan took out a billboard in Pittsburgh on Wednesday expressing gratitude to the Penguins, their fans and the city. The 57-year-old was named coach of the New York Rangers on May 2, four days after he and the Penguins decided to part April 28.

“Thank you, Pittsburgh,” the billboard reads. “Cup family is forever. -- Mike Sullivan.”

It has a picture of Sullivan lifting the Stanley Cup. He won back-to-back championships with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017 after being hired Dec. 12, 2015, replacing Mike Johnston.