Laraque impressed with diverse group of youth players at Willie O'Ree Academy

Former NHL forward serves as guest coach, sees ‘how much hockey has evolved’

ORee laraque 1

© Joe Sargent, Pittsburgh Penguins

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Georges Laraque surveyed the lobby of the Pittsburgh Penguins practice facility on Tuesday afternoon and smiled.

“I'm looking at this now, I can't believe how many young Black kids, diverse kids, girls, are here playing hockey,” Laraque, who was a forward for the Penguins for two seasons (2006-08) in his 12-year NHL career, said at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. “This shows you how much hockey has evolved.”

Laraque returned to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2008 to be a guest coach at the Willie O'Ree Academy, a five-year-old training and enrichment program established by the Penguins and presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods. It is for local youth hockey players ages 10-17 to help them advance their skills while developing a strong social support network.

Nearly 40 boys and girls were put through their paces on the ice by Laraque, who was joined by Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph and retired forward Colby Armstrong, who played three of his eight NHL seasons with Pittsburgh (2005-08).

“It’s really my honor to be with these guys,” Joseph said. “It's gratifying to see that hockey is going in the right direction and taking the steps towards having a more different culture in hockey, and [becoming] more accessible for everyone to be able to play a game.”

ORee PO Joseph

© Joe Sargent, Pittsburgh Penguins

The academy is named in honor of O’Ree, who became the NHL’s first Black player when he debuted with the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens at the Montreal Forum on Jan. 18, 1958. The program provides players from the region training and support in a safe space with the hopes of allowing them to bond and develop into elite players capable of someday playing in college, juniors, or even the NHL.

It offers eight on- and off-ice training sessions from June to August at no cost, and players participate in educational and enrichment activities that include college and junior hockey discussions, sports nutrition and psychology workshops, and career talks.

Jaden Lindo, who oversees the program and was a sixth-round pick (No. 173) by the Penguins in the 2014 NHL Draft, said the presence of the three guest coaches shows how important the academy is for its players.

“Having people that look like them who play at the highest level on the ice with the kids … They always say, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’” Lindo said. “It goes a long way, and it’s always nice to have the alumni players come back time after time.”

ORee Guest Coaches

© Joe Sargent, Pittsburgh Penguins

It had been almost four years since Joseph last skated with O’Ree academy players. He said he was amazed by how tall some have grown and how skilled they’ve become as players.

“The years go by quick, but you see the improvement of those guys and girls,” he said. “It’s a great, great thing.”

Martina Lucas, a 15-year-old center from Franklin, Pennsylvania, said it was great having Joseph, Laraque and Armstrong as instructors on Tuesday.

“When you’re coached by people who look like you, it just gives you more confidence, I guess,” Lucas said. “It was pretty cool because they talked to you and stuff, interacted and played games with us. They were nice, but they were pretty hard on us.”

ORee Coaches with Girls

© Joe Sargent, Pittsburgh Penguins and William Douglas

Laraque said the academy is a successful example of the efforts by the NHL and the hockey community to lower obstacles and make the sport more accessible to all. Laraque is part of those efforts as a member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, a group of current and former NHL players and women’s professional hockey players who are advisers and ambassadors in advancing inclusion across the hockey community.

“We’re seeing young kids, talented kids that are going on the ice with us,” said Laraque, who had 153 points (53 goals, 100 assists) in 695 games with the Penguins, Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Phoenix Coyotes. “They have their own gear and they’re skating with us. It shows how hockey has evolved and how minorities are getting more and more involved in hockey, which is amazing to see.”

News Feed

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Joona Koppanen to a One-Year Contract

Rust Making an Impact Through Friends Who Stutter

Sidney Crosby Named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic Team

Talking Fatherhood with Rickard Rakell

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Boko Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Melvin Fernstrom to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Crosby Reflects on Bringing the Stanley Cup to Oakmont

Helping Each Player Grow: Muse’s Mission in Pittsburgh

Character, Passion and Dedication Define Dan Muse's Path to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Name Dan Muse the 23rd Head Coach in Franchise History

Getting to Know: Harrison Brunicke

Penguins Sign Forward Mikhail Ilyin to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Mindful Murashov

Sullivan takes out billboard in Pittsburgh thanking team, city, fans

Penguins, U. S. Steel Help Write Carnegie One’s Next Chapter

Crosby Aims for Rare Double Triple Gold Club

Harrison Brunicke Balances Confidence, Growth in Big Year

Draft Rewind: Bryan Rust

Marc-Andre Fleury Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

A Team Effort: Parenthood in the Penguins Family

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

2025 Draft Lottery Results

Sidney Crosby to Represent Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship

Penguins 2025 Draft Lottery Information

Two Cups, Countless Memories: Thank You, Sully

Penguins Sign Forward Filip Hallander to a Two-Year Contract

Dubas Provides Insight into Coaching Change, Path Forward

Penguins and Head Coach Mike Sullivan Agree to Part Ways

Live Penguins Steal the Show at Penguins Games

Pittsburgh Penguins Forward Tanner Howe Undergoes ACL Surgery

'I’m Score for Kids': Malkin’s Points Make a Difference

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $71,000 to Ronald McDonald House

Young Talent, High Hopes: WBS Begins Playoffs

Kyle Dubas: "We're Closer To Where We Want To Be"

Inside Scoop: 2024.25 Penguins Locker Cleanout Day

Penguins Conclude 2024.25 Season with Win Over Washington

Game Preview: 04.17.25 vs. Washington Capitals

Letang’s Surgery Not a Reaction, Just the Right Time

Defenseman Kris Letang Undergoes Successful Surgery

Sidney Crosby Voted ‘Most Complete Player’ in NHLPA Player Poll for Sixth-Straight Season

Trusting His Game Has Led to Rakell's Career High in Goals

Game Preview: 04.13.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Penguins Finish Road Slate with Win in New Jersey

Crosby Delivers Clutch Toss at McAfee’s “Big Night AHT”

Game Preview: 04.11.25 at New Jersey Devils

Kyle Dubas Named General Manager for 2025 IIHF World Championship

Pittsburgh's Big Three Reflects on Ray Shero's Impact

DiMarsico credits Penguins Elite for helping him lead Penn State to Frozen Four

Ray Shero Ushered in New Era of Penguins Hockey

Living the Dream at Mario Lemieux Fantasy Hockey Camp