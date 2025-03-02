Penguins Can’t Overcome Early Deficit against Boston

Alex Nedeljkovic was named the game’s Second Star in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Boston at PPG Paints Arena, battling hard to keep his team within striking distance after they gave up an early two-goal lead.

“Ned was huge. I don't think we came out with the game or the energy that we would have liked, and they jumped out to a lead,” Bryan Rust said. “I think after that lead, he was incredible. He made every save.”

Mike Sullivan went back to Nedeljkovic after pulling him on Thursday against Philadelphia, a decision that was more momentum-based than performance-based, which elicited some raw emotion from the netminder. Nedeljkovic regrouped well after both that night and the early deficit, coming up with key saves throughout the game.

“I thought Ned responded really well,” Matt Grzelcyk said. “He keeps us in it... That’s the type of competitor he is. That’s why we love playing in front of him. Especially after what happened last game, to see him respond that way, it’s inspiring for the group. We’ve just got to find a way to come to the rink with a better mindset and more energy and not let it get to that point.”

David Pastrnak – who scored 61 goals in the 2022-23 campaign – extended his point streak to 17 games on a breakaway goal just 1:32 into the game. He now has 15 goals and 32 points over that span.

“I mean, we give up a breakaway to one of the best goal scorers of the last couple of years. There’s nothing Ned can do on that,” said Grzelcyk, who played with Pastrnak for a number of years in Boston. “You never want to go down 1-0 that early. Tonight, we just made it way too easy. And nothing that Ned could do there. So that’s on us.”

That was followed by the Bruins converting their first power play of the game as part of a difficult start for the Penguins, who had been looking to carry the momentum over from a comeback victory against the Flyers.

The Penguins had their fair share of power-play time in the first period, including just over a minute on the two-man advantage. They generated some chances, but couldn’t get one to cross the line.

“I just thought we were a little slow. I don't think we were making the right reads,” Rust said on the power play. “I think we were a little bit on different pages there.”

Nedeljkovic was particularly strong in the second period, doing his part to keep the Bruins from finding another goal. He continued that in the third period, stopping Pastrnak on a penalty shot.

Anthony Beauvillier then scored shorthanded to cut the deficit to 2-1 before Rickard Rakell got high sticked with under two minutes remaining. The Penguins pulled Nedeljkovic to go 6-on-4, but the Bruins got an empty netter. Rakell did tally on the power play, with the Penguins going 1-for-7 on the day, with the top-10-ranked unit unable to find a timely goal or two.

“I think we’re just kind of hesitating a little bit and holding onto pucks,” Grzelcyk said. “I think we got into a good groove there for a while, just because we were moving pucks quick, no matter if it was obvious the guy was open. It kind of throws the PK off. It seems like we’re kind of dragging it a little bit and it’s easy for the penalty kill to set up in the structure that they want. So we’ve got to move pucks quick and also attack more down low. I think we’re playing in the high ice a little bit too much.”

The Penguins will look to bounce back Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 1 p.m. to cap off their three-game homestand.