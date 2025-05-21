Crosby Aims for Rare Double Triple Gold Club

After Pittsburgh’s season ended, Sidney Crosby traveled overseas to participate in the 2025 World Championship in Sweden and Denmark.

"At my age, it's not too often you get the opportunity to keep playing in tournaments like this, represent Canada, be part of this group,” the captain said. “It's more about not having many chances to do this and trying to take advantage.”

The 38-year-old led his team to a 6-0-1 record in the preliminary round, with Canada set to face Denmark in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 2:20 PM Eastern time. As @PenguinsPR noted, Crosby has notched 11 points (4G-7A) and is +7 in seven games; second on Team Canada in goals and assists and third in points; and his 11 points are tied for fifth in the entire tournament.

“When you’re playing with Crosby, you get to appreciate him more, and see how much he does,” Ryan O’Reilly told the IIHF website. “When you’re playing against him, you’re more worried what he's going to do. It’s nice to be on the more relaxing side and see how good he is, and those little touches. Some of those goals, they were incredible plays, and the playmaking ability, it’s the reason he’s the best player in the world. It’s just impressive.”