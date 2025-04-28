Dubas Provides Insight into Coaching Change, Path Forward

“A truly incredible mark on the franchise”

Sullivan was the perfect person to take over when he did, and will move on from the Penguins as a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the winningest coach in team history. But as someone who was there for the entirety of Sullivan’s tenure, I thought this was incredibly well-said by Dubas:

“I think beyond the success on the bench and what it led to on the ice for the city of Pittsburgh and the fanbase is the mark that he’s made on the people here, which I’ve got to see and experience first-hand the last two years – the impact on their careers, the impact on their families and what he means to them. Then also, in my conversations with him the last week, what the city of Pittsburgh, the franchise and people mean to him. That’s what makes these moments and times very difficult.”

I will have more on Sullivan’s legacy moving forward, but did want to note how important it was for Dubas to begin his media availability by acknowledging Sullivan’s effect on the franchise and the mutual respect and appreciation.

“Two things can be true”

When Dubas first took over in June 2023, he viewed it as a terrific opportunity to work with one of, if not the, best head coaches in the league. He wanted to give Sullivan a chance to lead the Penguins back to the promised land.

“But I think what I’ve learned in the two years is that there’s a reason why it’s essentially impossible. It has not been done where a coach has led a team to winning and being in contention then through a transition all the way back,” Dubas said. “There’s a number of factors at play on the relationship side - with the players and the staff - that make it very difficult to do so.”

In a perfect world, Dubas said that Sullivan would love to see that through with the Penguins. He cares so much about this organization. That’s never been a question. And there’s never been any major areas of disagreement that Dubas can single out.

But through Dubas’ daily conversations with Sullivan, their year-end discussions, and general contemplation, he came away with the feeling that the demands of their current strategy is a lot to ask a coach of Sullivan’s capability.

So, as Dubas reiterated throughout the course of his media availability – two things can be true.

"Someone can be a head coach and that they’ll move on to become a great head coach on their next head stop, and it can also be time for change here,” Dubas said. “You can use whatever analogy you want. Sometimes, the class needs a new professor and sometimes the professor needs a new class... That was the conclusion that I had come to.”

Timeline for hiring a new coach

Dubas said the search for a new head coach will be very thorough and methodical. As for a timeline, he said virtual interviews will take place over the next month, followed by in-person interviews at the end of May into early June. The Penguins would like to have the new head coach in place by early June.

“That may be delayed because some of the people – just very quickly we’ve started to put together a list of the top folks – some of those people are employed either by top AHL teams or they’re on NHL staffs as we speak right now,” Dubas said. “That would be the only delay in it. That will give you a preview of what we’re about to undertake.”

What the Penguins are looking for in the new bench boss

Dubas said that the Penguins will look at everyone from long-time head coaches, coaches from Europe, coaches from junior and college, etcetera. “We'll turn every page to find the best person for the job,” he said.

Though, when asked about the pressure of replacing such a respected and successful coach like Sullivan, Dubas said people who have spurred positive reactions in similar settings are generally first-time head coaches.

Dubas mentioned Spencer Carbery in Washington, Jim Hiller in Los Angeles, and Martin St. Louis in Montreal, “all three very different paths taken” who have been solid hires. Sullivan himself had one year of NHL head coaching experience before getting the job in Pittsburgh. “So, that's why I say we're going to cast a wide net,” Dubas said.

Dubas said the Penguins want someone who understands that they’ll be taking the job during a period of transition, and that it’s a big undertaking, but also a big opportunity

“It's going to be continuing to maximize the prime or the end of careers of some of the players that we have, and it's going to be expeditiously developing some of the young players that have already come onto the roster, that are about to come onto the roster,” Dubas said. “Continue to make tweaks and changes around the system and the way that we integrate players, put their own stamp on the organization.”

But while this person doesn’t have to continue the same philosophies of the previous regime, “there’s a lot of great things about the Pittsburgh Penguins, and we want to preserve those while continuing to move the team ahead and move the team forward,” Dubas said.

Dubas mentioned how that individual will be taking over a group that features players who have accomplished a lot together and still have more to give. That, in combination with the younger players that are going to come along, should make the challenge a little less daunting.

Finally, Dubas wants the person to have some sort of history with development, which Sullivan had, with his time as an assistant coach prior to spending a year in player development with Chicago.

“It’d be tough for me personally to go with somebody that has no record or real passion for development,” said Dubas, who added that his group has to do their part in that area as well. “Those are becoming fewer and fewer in that brethren of coaching right now. So, it will be a vital component, for sure.”

Contract updates

Dubas did say that WBS head coach Kirk McDonald will not be a candidate for the Pittsburgh job at this time. “He needs to establish himself as a successful coach there before we consider him. He’s a huge part of the organization,” Dubas said. As for Penguins assistant coach David Quinn, “he’s got deep experience at this level. I haven’t dug too far into that yet.”

In regards to the rest of the staff, assistant coaches Mike Vellucci and Ty Hennes and goaltending coach Andy Chiodo are coming to the end of their term on their contracts. Dubas provided an update on their situations:

“I spoke with them yesterday and believe it’s most fair to allow the slate to be clean for a new head coach when they come in. The exact message given to them is that they are free immediately to begin their own search for their next spot. But if they would like to wait for us to name a new head coach, I could promise them an audience as well. And the remainder of the staff remains under contract with the team.”

As for Sullivan’s contract situation, his runs through the 2026-27 season. Dubas said teams are going to reach out and ask for permission to speak with him, and they will grant it.

Dubas’ view on polling players about coaching changes

Dubas was asked how Sidney Crosby felt about the move. Understandably, Dubas did not want to speak for the Penguins captain. What Dubas did say is that he called Crosby yesterday morning before meeting with Sullivan to give him the heads up, and the conversation lasted for about five minutes.

“We didn't get into the ins and outs of it. I have to do what I think is best for the organization,” Dubas said. “Every single player, if you poll that room of players, you're going to largely have probably seven of them that love the coach; seven of them that hate the coach; and seven that are indifferent. The same applies to management. Same applies to the remainder of the staff as well.

“So, I think polling players on their feeling of the coaches is not always the greatest thing to do when you're trying to make that change. I had to take all the information from the last two years and do what I think is best.”