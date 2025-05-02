Penguins 2025 Draft Lottery Information

1665579T_Lottery_Odds_16x9_Web
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, which shapes the order of selection for the first 16 picks of the 2025 NHL Draft, will take place on Monday, May 5 at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, New Jersey. Viewers can watch the event live (Time TBA) on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The Lottery will be conducted in two phases, the first to determine the first overall pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft and the second to determine the second overall pick. There is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall Draft pick.

The allocation of odds for the 1st Lottery Draw of the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery are as follows:

Rank Team Odds

1 San Jose Sharks 18.5%

2 Chicago Blackhawks 13.5%

3 Nashville Predators 11.5%

4 Philadelphia Flyers 9.5%

5 Boston Bruins 8.5%

6 Seattle Kraken 7.5%

7 Buffalo Sabres 6.5%

8 Anaheim Ducks 6.0%

9 Pittsburgh Penguins 5.0%

10 NY Islanders 3.5%

11 NY Rangers* 3.0%

12 Detroit Red Wings 2.5%

13 Columbus Blue Jackets 2.0%

14 Utah Hockey Club 1.5%

15 Vancouver Canucks 0.5%

16 Calgary Flames 0.5%

The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which Club wins the 1st Lottery Draw.

The Penguins enter the evening with the ninth-best odds of winning the Draft Lottery at 5.0%. If they are to win the Draft Lottery, Pittsburgh’s pick moves from the ninth-overall selection to the coveted first-overall pick.

The Penguins’ possible 2025 Draft Lottery outcomes include:

Pick #1 Overall (5%) if:

  1. Pittsburgh wins the first draw

Pick #2 Overall (5.2%) if:

  1. Another team seeded 1-11 wins the first draw, and then Pittsburgh wins the second draw
  2. A team seeded 13-16 wins the first draw, and then Pittsburgh wins the second draw

Pick #3 Overall (0.2%) if:

  1. The team seeded 12 wins the first draw, and then Pittsburgh wins the second draw

Pick #9 Overall (64.4%) if:

  1. Teams seeded 1-8 win both the first and second draw

Pick #10 Overall (23.5%) if:

  1. A team seeded 1-8 wins the first draw, and then a team seeded 10-16 wins the second draw
  2. A team seeded 10-16 wins the first draw, and then a team seeded 1-8 wins the second draw

Pick #11 Overall (1.7%) if:

  1. Teams seeded 10-16 win both the first and second draw

Please Note: As part of the Penguins’ trade with the Vancouver Canucks on January 31, 2025, the Penguins also potentially own the New York Rangers’ 2025 first-round selection (currently 11th overall). The Penguins acquired New York’s conditional 2025 first-round selection from Vancouver, who had acquired it from New York in a trade made earlier on January 31, 2025. New York has the option to give the Penguins this year’s 2025 first-round draft pick or their unprotected 2026 first-round draft pick. The Rangers must inform the Penguins of their decision by no later than 48 hours prior to the NHL Draft on June 27.

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater will be held over two days: Friday, June 27, at 7:00 PM ET (Round 1, live on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and Saturday, June 28, at 12:00 PM ET (Rounds 2-7, live on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet and SN1).

