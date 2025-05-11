A Team Effort: Parenthood in the Penguins Family

Pictured above: Kelsey Rust with son Hunter and daughter Scottie (left); Kevin and Katya Hayes (right)

During the season, Kevin and Katya Hayes did the anatomy scan for their first child, who is due to arrive this month. As they were leaving the appointment, they ran into Bryan and Kelsey Rust, who also had the same ultrasound scheduled for their third child: daughter Scottie, born on April 29.

“You were like, you did it?! I was like, yes! It was so sweet. We were so excited,” Katya said to Kelsey, who added, “That was a really cute moment between Kevin and Bryan. They were just like, oh my gosh, did you get to see; yeah, I got to see baby!”

“I think it's an exciting time for us as friends to see each other go through those big life moments,” Bryan said with a smile.

On that particular day, they did not run into Rickard and Emmeli Rakell, who welcomed son Ziggy on April 28. But since the three couples share the same practice – with their doctor working out of Wexford on Tuesdays – they would often cross paths. “On those mornings, it was like, who’s in first?” Kelsey laughed.

They were part of a sizable group of expecting Penguins parents, all due within a few weeks of each other, that also included Tristan and Hannah Jarry. Their first child (and the first grandchild on both sides!), son Bennett, arrived on April 21.

“We started going to different gatherings and we’re like, wait a minute, there’s another one!” Kelsey said. “When you find out you're pregnant and somebody else in the same community is too, it brings the biggest sense of comfort, because it’s such a roller coaster ride that I think comes with a lot of joy and excitement...”

“And hormones!” Emmeli interjected.

“Yes! A lot of anxiety, too,” Kelsey agreed.

Especially with their partners having such demanding schedules that require a lot of travel, and family that isn’t a mere few minutes away. No one is local to the Pittsburgh area, with their support systems all at least a few hours away by car, or, in Emmeli’s case, across the world in Sweden.

Navigating pregnancies and planning for new arrivals amidst the ups and downs of an 82-game season certainly had challenges. But getting to do it as part of a crew that included second- and third-time moms with first-time moms – celebrating with showers, sprinkles and sip-n’-sees – was something special.

“It's such an important community to have the girls and the support,” Emmeli said. “Even if some days you feel lonely, you’re truly never alone when you have a team. Which is a huge difference when you come from Europe, when you’re so far away from home, and I cannot call my mom to be here in two hours. That has been huge for us, and the support is amazing.”