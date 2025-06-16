Sidney Crosby Named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic Team

Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has been named to Team Canada for the 2026 Olympic Games, it was announced today by Hockey Canada. Crosby is one of the “First Six” members of the team as acknowledged by the IIHF.

Crosby, 37, recently completed his 20th NHL season with Pittsburgh, achieving his 20th point-per-game season and surpassing Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most such seasons in NHL history. The forward also reached the 600-goal mark, entered the NHL’s top-10 all-time assist list and eclipsed Mario Lemieux for the most assists in franchise history. Crosby received his 13th Team MVP recognition and seventh Players’ Player Award in 2024-25.

The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native has appeared in two previous Olympic Games with Team Canada (2010, ’14), winning the goal medal each time and representing the squad as an alternate captain in 2010 and captain in 2014. He scored the gold medal-winning overtime goal against the United States at the 2010 Olympic Games, dubbed as “The Golden Goal.” The forward has tallied 10 points (5G-5A) in 13 total Olympic Games with Team Canada.

Crosby has also won gold medals at the 4 Nations Face-Off (2025), World Cup of Hockey (2016), World Championship (2015) and World Junior Championship (2005). He is the 26th player ever to join the Triple Gold Club – winning the Stanley Cup and gold medals at the Olympic Games and the World Championship – and he is the only member of the club to captain all three of his teams to their respective titles.

The 2026 Olympic Games will be held in Milan and Cortina, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.