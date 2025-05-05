Sidney Crosby to Represent Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship

T_Special_IIHF_Crosby_1920x1080
By Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH, PA - Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby will represent Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, it was announced today by Hockey Canada.

Crosby joins Pittsburgh’s Kyle Dubas, who is serving as Team Canada’s General Manager. This year’s World Championship will be held from May 9-25 in Herning, Denmark and Stockholm, Sweden.

This will mark Crosby’s third time representing Team Canada at the World Championship (2006, ’15) and first since he captained the team to the gold medal in 2015. This will be his ninth time skating for Team Canada at the international level, most recently captaining Canada to the gold medal at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February when he led his team in assists (4) and points (5).

The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native is the 26th member of the Triple Gold Club, winning a Stanley Cup (2009, ’16, ’17), Olympic Gold (2010, ’14) and World Championship (2015). Crosby is the only member of the Club to have captained all three teams to their respective titles and was just the ninth Canadian to be a member of the Triple Gold Club. Known for scoring the gold-medal winning overtime goal against the United States at the 2010 Olympic Games, referred to as the “Golden Goal”, Crosby has won gold medals at every international tournament for Team Canada including the 4 Nations Face-Off (2025), World Cup of Hockey (2016), World Championship (2015) and World Junior Championship (2005).

Crosby recently concluded his 20th NHL season with the Penguins, recording 33 goals, 58 assists and 91 points in 80 games, leading his team in assists, points, game-winning goals (10) and overtime goals (4). Crosby led his team in scoring for his franchise-record 15th time in his career and became the Penguins all-time assists leader, surpassing Mario Lemieux’s 1,033 helpers. With his 20th point-per-game season (1.14 PTS/GP), he surpassed Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most such seasons in NHL history.

Below is Team Canada’s preliminary round schedule. The 2025 World Championship will be broadcast on NHL Network and ESPN+.

Date Opponent Time (ET)

May 10 Slovenia 6:20 AM

May 11 Latvia 10:20 AM

May 13 France 2:20 PM

May 15 Austria 2:20 PM

May 17 Slovakia 2:20 PM

May 19 Finland 2:20 PM

May 20 Sweden 2:20 PM

