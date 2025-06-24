Penguins Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

The Penguins will play seven preseason games prior to the start of the 2025-26 season – four on the road and three at home at PPG Paints Arena.

The team opens the preseason north of the border in Montreal on September 22 before heading to Columbus on September 24.

Pittsburgh returns to PPG Paints Arena for back-to-back home games against Detroit and Columbus, on September 26 and 27.

Following the two-game homestand, the team will play their final two road games of the preseason on September 29 and October 1 against Detroit and Buffalo, respectively.

The Penguins wrap up the preseason as they return home to host Buffalo on Oct. 3.

Preseason television and radio information will be released at a later date.

Below is a look at Pittsburgh's full 2025-26 preseason schedule: