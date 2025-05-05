2025 Draft Lottery Results

By Sean O'Donnell
Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins were awarded the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft after the 10th-seeded New York Islanders won the first draw of the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery and the 14th-seeded Utah Hockey Club won the second, locking the Penguins into the 11th pick.

Additionally, the New York Rangers were awarded the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, which the Penguins could potentially take ownership of due to their trade with the Vancouver Canucks on January 31, 2025. New York must inform the Penguins of their decision no later than 48 hours prior to the NHL Draft on June 27.

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

