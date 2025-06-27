Talking the 2025 NHL Draft with Kyle Dubas and Wes Clark

Dubas knew the size of the job ahead when he joined the Penguins two years ago. He has since built out a scouting staff ready to tackle the challenge, with most of the group new to the organization.

That includes Vice President of Player Personnel Wes Clark, who has held this role for about a year, overseeing the club’s amateur, professional, and college/European free agent scouting departments.

Dubas and Clark have known each other for around two decades. They worked together in Sault Ste. Marie, Toronto, and now Pittsburgh, where they are currently camped out in the Draft Room presented by Lenovo.

“The biggest opportunity was to work alongside Kyle Dubas again, and (assistant GM) Jason Spezza,” Clark said. “There’s great familiarity over the last number of years, and actually, my entire career has been with Kyle. So, lots of alignment philosophically and (with) the way that we attack things, being process driven.”

Dubas praised Clark’s ability to identify talent and then successfully combine that with all of the other necessary factors.

“You're dealing with a lot of unknowns and multiple pieces of information that you're trying to put together, ultimately searching for convergence – whether it's through the area scouts, the data, the vetting, the character and the makeup,” said Clark, who ran the NHL Draft for the Maple Leafs from 2021-24. “And there's always an opportunity to get someone that you love. So, the amateur stuff's very fun.”

Clark singled out the area scouts for the work they did in that regard, “since we're at a point now where we need to collect as many good hockey players as we can,” he said.

The Penguins want players who are tremendously competitive, first and foremost. They also need to be extremely talented.

“I would say in the past, those priorities flipped,” Dubas said. “Early on in the time in Toronto, and after going through a few years of it, I think just in learning from various mistakes, we sort of started to flip that around. That's where we're focused now.”

“Ultimately, we want guys that are going to impact winning,” Clark said.