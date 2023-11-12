Four Goals (and None Against) Lead to Fourth Straight Victory

Here’s what Mike Sullivan had to say after the victory.

After how October went, winning in November was the most important thing. But the way you guys are winning, playing with comfort in low-risk games, but also being able to do what you do offensively - how important is that, too? “I think it’s essential. I think we've talked a lot about cutting risk out of our game. It's hard to win consistently in this league if you're a high-risk, high-reward team. There's such an element of chance, so you've got to take care of the puck, and I think it's an important aspect of winning consistently in this league. We're trying to work diligently at that. I think when you look at the group we have, we're wired for offense. That's just part of our DNA. Our tendency is to want to make plays all the time, and I think it's important that we just don't force plays when they're not there. I think the players are doing a great job just trying to stay disciplined in that regard and making sure that we take what the game gives us. I say to them almost daily, ‘we’re capable of creating offense in different ways.’ If the opportunity isn't there off the rush, then we've got to be willing to put pucks behind the defenseman and then create our offense in our own way. We create from below the goal line or below the hash marks and the grind game just as well as we can create off the rush. I just think that has to be part of the fabric of our identity, is just becoming a team that's hard to play against. The biggest thing for me in being hard to play against is cutting some risk so you don't give teams easy offense.”

Have Tristan Jarry and (goalie coach) Andy Chiodo been doing anything different lately? “I don’t think their process has changed at all. I just think it's just trying to reinforce the right habits. I think when Tristan’s at his very best, he reads plays extremely well. He's at the top of the blue paint a lot, and that for me is a real good indication that he's on his game, because he's playing confident, When you look from my vantage point from the bench, when he's on his game you don't see a whole lot of net when you look down at him. That's been the case here in the last couple of starts he's had. He should gain a big boost of confidence from this and continue to work at his game. I thought he was pretty solid. The last start he had he was every bit as solid. He's making timely saves for us each and every night, and that's important to win in this league.”

What did you make of Drew O’Connor’s performance? “I think he’s gotten a lot of looks and hadn’t scored, maybe this one will help him. It'll take a little pressure off. I know all of these guys put pressure on themselves to score goals regardless of where they are in the lineup. OC's one of those guys, but I think he's played really well. He's brought a real consistent effort for us. His speed is noticeable, his size, he leans on people. He's got a long reach; he uses it extremely well, and I think he's been a big part of that line also. I think that line in particular has gotten a lot of looks offensively, and they're starting to score some goals now, which is great for our group. But hopefully, this one will help OC and his confidence.”