Erik Karlsson Should Be Ready to Go for Season Opener

Erik-Karlsson-practice
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Erik Karlsson said he should be good to go for the Pittsburgh Penguins season opener on Wednesday at home versus the New York Rangers after dealing with an upper-body injury that sidelined him for the entire preseason slate.

“The season opener has always been the goal, and it’s looking like that's going to happen,” said Karlsson, who was a full participant in team practice on Saturday. “It's going to be nice to get a few practices in with the regular group and get things going here. Unfortunate situation, but making the best out of the situation, and not too worried about anything.”

Karlsson said the injury happened before training camp presented by UPMC got underway, and it came from the simple wear and tear of working out.

“Had a really good summer, feeling a little bit too young, and probably overdid a little bit,” the 34-year-old defenseman said with a laugh. “This time of the year, being a little bit extra cautious, I think was part of it. But I think from the start, it was nothing that we were too worried about. That's why we didn't make it a big deal. I just needed some time off to let a few things settle down, and once they did, I was pretty much good to go.”

Karlsson speaks with the media

Mike Sullivan has said that in his experience, players of Karlsson’s stature don’t need as many repetitions to get up to speed. And even if they’re not quite as sharp or at the very top of their game, “they’re still pretty good. They can help you win,” the Penguins head coach said with a chuckle. He’s not too worried, nor is Karlsson, a three-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman.

“At the end of the day, it's not that big of a deal, I don't think,” Karlsson said. “I've done it before, not playing preseason games. I think we had a pretty rock-solid plan from the beginning. The team around me has executed it perfectly. It's going to be nice to get those few practices in at least, to get some familiarity with the puck and stuff. I'm going to be ready and good to go on Wednesday. I've been preparing for that day as best I can, and I'm excited for it, just like everybody else.”

The Penguins focused on special teams in Karlsson’s first practice back, and he slotted into the top unit, working the left halfwall while Kris Letang was at the center point. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell rounded out the group.

“It’s great to have him back. I think he just brings confidence throughout the whole room and when he’s on the ice, everybody can see what kind of player he is,” Rakell said. “One of the best defenders in the league. It’s great to have him out there, and I have a feeling he’s going to be great for us this year.”

Karlsson said he felt “a little rusty” just in general, but that’s to be expected with the amount he’s skated at camp thus far. He added that it feels comfortable at the same time, as “I’m surrounded by a great group of guys, and everybody's motivated and excited to get going. I'm going to try and do my part to the best ability that I can, and start building on something.”

Despite featuring plenty of elite talent and future Hall of Famers, Pittsburgh’s power play struggled to find consistency last season, finishing second-to-last in the entire league. Bryan Rust didn’t hold back when he called it “abysmal, for lack of a better word.”

The Penguins have been focused on getting that area of their game back on track, and new assistant coach David Quinn has been tasked with helping out in that regard. He coached Karlsson during his most recent Norris Trophy season, the 2022-23 campaign in San Jose, and should help the blueliner re-discover his best game.

“I'm happy that he's here. I think he fits in well with this group and this coaching staff, and his philosophies and his ideas,” Karlsson said. “He’s made his presence known, I think, in a positive way – not only on me, but on everybody. Hopefully he can get the most out of not only the D core and the power play, but this team as a whole. So, I think it was a good move, and something I was excited about.”

As for his own personal mindset heading into his second season with the Penguins, Karlsson isn’t thinking too far ahead.

“I mean, it's a new year. There's going to be new things this year that's going to work and things that are not. Try and assess and figure things out as early as possible. But the goal and the plan is to hit the ground running on Wednesday and take it from there,” he said.

“I'm just glad that I'm going to be able to get some practices in here, and being able to get up to speed with everybody else. When the puck drops on Wednesday, we're full steam ahead, and then we'll take it from there."

