Dallas Dominates First Period of Humbling Loss for Penguins

Joel Blomqvist earned the start tonight, even after Tristan Jarry rejoined the team on Sunday following his conditioning stint in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, meaning the Penguins are carrying three goalies. The 22-year-old rookie had been playing extremely well, and was deserving of the opportunity.

Unfortunately, Blomqvist wasn’t able to build on the momentum from Friday’s win in Washington, giving up three goals in the first 10-plus minutes. He would’ve liked to have the first two back. Alex Nedeljkovic, who started the night as his backup, took some time to find his game after entering the contest in relief. The Stars doubled their lead before the first period ended.

“All you can do is take it one shot at a time and try to focus on the next shot, next puck. It’s tough, it’s hard,” Nedeljkovic said. “Obviously, it can get away from you quick and things kind of snowball from there. It’s unfortunate we had one of those nights tonight.”

That being said, the Penguins surrendered a number of Grade-A chances. Before the game, head coach Mike Sullivan said Dallas’ ability to create offense off the rush is “really good… we're going to have to make sure we're locked in with our transition defense.” But the Penguins still had issues cutting down on those looks.

“We knew they were a dangerous rush team and we didn't cater to that,” Ryan Graves said. “We're trying to play a structure, and sometimes, we just get away from it. It's been a work in progress and when we are above pucks and we're responsible with our decisions and make plays in the right areas, we're a good team. We're hard to play against…. but as we get away from that, that brings us trouble."

After the Penguins returned to the locker room, Crosby said there’s not much to say when the scoreboard looks like that.

“You just got to play through it. You can't quit. You can't give up,” the captain said. “You know, we put ourselves in that position. It’s just a tough spot to put yourselves in. We’ve got to keep playing and see what happens. Besides that, you can't change the period. It happened, and you got to find ways to play through it.”

Nedeljkovic settled in during the second period, coming up with several excellent stops. Beauvillier found that goal on a setup from Valtteri Puustinen, and their line with Blake Lizotte had some good moments. Nedeljkovic said they have to look at it as though the remaining 40 minutes were 1-1.

“Obviously, be pissed about it, be frustrated, be whatever you want to be. Tomorrow is a new day,” Nedeljkovic said. “You wake up, move on from it. We’ll watch video. It isn’t going to be fun for anybody. A loss is a loss. It doesn’t matter if you lose 1-0 or 10-1. It sucks, obviously. It’s very humbling. It’s a very crappy feeling but at the end of the day, it’s just one loss.”