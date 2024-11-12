Dallas Dominates First Period of Humbling Loss for Penguins

marcus-pettersson-vs-dal-16-9
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The Dallas Stars are a talented group who advanced to the Western Conference Final last season, which makes them a tough opponent. They also came to PPG Paints Arena on Monday motivated to get back on track after enduring some early struggles.

But that doesn’t justify how the first period went down for Pittsburgh, as the Penguins entered the intermission down 6-0. “It’s inexcusable,” Marcus Pettersson said. They couldn’t recover after digging such a deep hole, with the final score standing as 7-1 after Anthony Beauvillier got on the board in the third period.

“We got behind, and started chasing it. To do that against a dangerous team, it can get ugly, and that's what happened,” Sidney Crosby said. “Instead of just realizing we had a lot of game left, we started to force it a bit and opened up. They capitalized.”

Crosby speaks to the media.

Joel Blomqvist earned the start tonight, even after Tristan Jarry rejoined the team on Sunday following his conditioning stint in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, meaning the Penguins are carrying three goalies. The 22-year-old rookie had been playing extremely well, and was deserving of the opportunity.

Unfortunately, Blomqvist wasn’t able to build on the momentum from Friday’s win in Washington, giving up three goals in the first 10-plus minutes. He would’ve liked to have the first two back. Alex Nedeljkovic, who started the night as his backup, took some time to find his game after entering the contest in relief. The Stars doubled their lead before the first period ended.

“All you can do is take it one shot at a time and try to focus on the next shot, next puck. It’s tough, it’s hard,” Nedeljkovic said. “Obviously, it can get away from you quick and things kind of snowball from there. It’s unfortunate we had one of those nights tonight.”

That being said, the Penguins surrendered a number of Grade-A chances. Before the game, head coach Mike Sullivan said Dallas’ ability to create offense off the rush is “really good… we're going to have to make sure we're locked in with our transition defense.” But the Penguins still had issues cutting down on those looks.

“We knew they were a dangerous rush team and we didn't cater to that,” Ryan Graves said. “We're trying to play a structure, and sometimes, we just get away from it. It's been a work in progress and when we are above pucks and we're responsible with our decisions and make plays in the right areas, we're a good team. We're hard to play against…. but as we get away from that, that brings us trouble."

After the Penguins returned to the locker room, Crosby said there’s not much to say when the scoreboard looks like that.

“You just got to play through it. You can't quit. You can't give up,” the captain said. “You know, we put ourselves in that position. It’s just a tough spot to put yourselves in. We’ve got to keep playing and see what happens. Besides that, you can't change the period. It happened, and you got to find ways to play through it.”

Nedeljkovic settled in during the second period, coming up with several excellent stops. Beauvillier found that goal on a setup from Valtteri Puustinen, and their line with Blake Lizotte had some good moments. Nedeljkovic said they have to look at it as though the remaining 40 minutes were 1-1.

“Obviously, be pissed about it, be frustrated, be whatever you want to be. Tomorrow is a new day,” Nedeljkovic said. “You wake up, move on from it. We’ll watch video. It isn’t going to be fun for anybody. A loss is a loss. It doesn’t matter if you lose 1-0 or 10-1. It sucks, obviously. It’s very humbling. It’s a very crappy feeling but at the end of the day, it’s just one loss.”

Nedeljkovic speaks to the media.

Nedeljkovic and his teammates talked about the team’s inconsistency this season, which has resulted in a 6-9-2 record. It’s been up and down, and they’re still trying to figure out how to stay more even-keeled and better manage the highs and lows.

“I don't think this game has been a sign of how we’ve played lately. So, it's frustrating,” said Crosby, who felt like the Penguins had some good periods on their 1-2 divisional road trip particularly the final frame of that victory against the Capitals.

“Obviously, when you look at wins and losses, we’re not where we want to be. But I think leading up to this, we were doing a lot of good things. I think what we showed on that trip and previous to that was just a team that works, that's in the other team’s face, that's tough to play against when we're all playing together and keeping it simple. We didn't do that tonight.”

News Feed

Game Preview: 11.11.24 vs. Dallas Stars

Jarry Returns to Pittsburgh with Renewed Confidence

Malkin gets goal, assist to lift Penguins past Capitals

Game Preview: 11.08.24 at Washington Capitals

Penguins Have Tough Night in Carolina

Game Preview: 11.07.24 at Carolina Hurricanes

Crosby ‘just really grateful’ for longevity, approaching 600 NHL goals with Penguins

Two Good Periods Aren't Enough Versus Islanders

Game Preview: 11.05.24 at New York Islanders

Getting to Know: Blake Lizotte

Penguins Announce Front Office Executive Staff Hirings and Promotions

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Penguins to Host ‘Grateful Dead Night’ on November 16 Against the San Jose Sharks

Reunited at the Rink

Crosby Produces Another Inspiring Effort

From Ice to Art: Penguins, Highmark Celebrate Community

Game Preview: 11.02.24 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Letang reaching 1,100th NHL game with Penguins 'just pretty special'

Penguins Get Back in the Win Column Against Anaheim

Game Preview: 10.31.24 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Young Goalie Shares Ice with Idol Fleury

Fleury’s Last Game in Pittsburgh Filled with Love and Gratitude

Game Preview: 10.29.24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Au Revoir, Flower

Penguins Practice Updates: October 28

Penguins Fall in Vancouver; Jarry Begins Conditioning Stint

Game Preview: 10.26.24 at Vancouver Canucks

Blomqvist ‘Terrific’ While Facing 50 Shots Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 10.25.24 at Edmonton Oilers

Crosby should be Canada captain at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid says

Penguins Working To Help Jarry Capture His Best Game

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Project Power Play 2.0 to Provide Additional Funding For Community Dek Hockey Rinks in the Pittsburgh Area

Players4Purpose: Six Penguins, Six Causes, Endless Impact

Kyle Dubas: "We Learn More in Hard Weeks Like This"

Penguins a "Heck of a Lot Better" in Calgary

Game Preview: 10.22.24 at Calgary Flames

Getting to Know: Cody Glass

Penguins to Host ‘Pittsburgh Night’ on November 2 Against the Montreal Canadiens

Penguins Hockey Research and Development Department Launches Fellowship and Internship Program

Penguins Played Hard in Winnipeg, but Need to be Smarter

Game Preview: 10.20.24 at Winnipeg Jets

Alex Nedeljkovic Feeling "Really Good"

Penguins Dug Themselves a Hole in Loss to Carolina

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory Rink Opens for Fourth Season

Game Preview: 10.18.24 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

From 1 to 500: Malkin's Milestone Goals

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

A Storybook Goal: Malkin Nets 500th with Assist from Crosby

Game Preview: 10.16.24 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sully Says: "We Won the Road Trip"