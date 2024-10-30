Fleury’s Last Game in Pittsburgh Filled with Love and Gratitude

As the final seconds ticked off the clock during Marc-Andre Fleury’s final game in Pittsburgh, he made a save reminiscent of the save in Game 7 of the 2009 Stanley Cup Final versus Detroit. “I thought about that... I was like, that’s good. Nice. Like old times, you know?” he said with a grin.
The old times were on everybody’s mind during this special night, which ended with Fleury being named the First Star in Minnesota's 5-3 win. He was grateful for the opportunity to thank the fans one last time, with his teammates and a couple of old friends - Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang - sticking around to watch.
“I feel very fortunate… those were some of the best years of my life. I really appreciate it. It’s hard to say goodbye. Thank you very much for all these years, guys,” Fleury said to an arena filled with Penguins faithful. They wanted to soak up every last minute with the beloved, fan-favorite netminder, who helped usher in the next era of championship hockey after being drafted first overall in 2003.
Fleury held it (mostly) together during that on-ice interview. But once he reached the locker room, Fleury got choked up trying to articulate the emotions he felt bidding farewell to the place he called home for so many years, and welcomed him with open arms from the beginning.
“It's maybe hard to believe that's the last time,” Fleury said before adding with a watery laugh, “Told you I’ve gotten soft! Yeah, hard to believe, but so appreciative, from the bottom of my heart, with what everybody's done for me over the years. And the support, right?... Family was here, friends were here. We all have great memories from here, so it means a lot.”