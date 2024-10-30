Fleury’s Last Game in Pittsburgh Filled with Love and Gratitude

Marc-Andre and his wife Veronique are childhood sweethearts, so she has been a part of this journey from the start.

“Pittsburgh means so much to us. So much happened here,” she said. “We were teenagers when Marc started. We got engaged, got married. I graduated here (from Robert Morris University), had two kids. Our daughters were born here. Marc won three Cups. It's just, I feel like I always refer to Pittsburgh. So, being back has been amazing.”

Veronique traveled to Pittsburgh from Minnesota earlier in the day with their three children, Estelle, Scarlett, and son James. Veronique said Estelle, their oldest, remembers those Stanley Cups. She also remembers everyone she met around the organization, even though it's been a few years.

“Coming here, she's been very emotional seeing people that have been here since we were here,” Veronique said. “Scarlett was young. She was 2 when we left, so she remembers when we look at pictures. But that's where they're from, so we're trying to teach them that, yeah, you're from Pittsburgh.”

With the kids currently playing a lot of sports, at first, Veronique wasn’t sure if they’d be able to make the trip. But it all came together, and she couldn’t be happier that it all worked out.

“The Penguins were amazing. They reached out and they wanted to make it special,” she said. “I'm so glad, because it’s our last time. Coming here, it was insane, just being in the warmup, just coming in… the love here, I can't talk for Marc, but I've never seen anything like it since we left Pittsburgh.

“I might have taken it for granted when we were here for 14 years. But when he started getting traded, the fans were very welcoming in other cities, but it's never been really been Pittsburgh-level. Especially when he comes back. He's been saying that when he gets to the hotel and there's people waiting and people watching warmups, even the players on our team are like, it’s special."

The fans made sure to give Fleury a worthy sendoff, lining up hours before doors opened before flooding in wearing all sorts of No. 29 apparel and carrying signs showing their appreciation and gratitude. For example, one during warmups read, ‘Fleury, thank you for inspiring me to be a goalie and to work hard!’