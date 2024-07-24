Carter's Retirement Playbook: Family, Fun, and Lawn Care

Jeff-Carter-lawnmower
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

After Jeff Carter announced his retirement at the end of last season, he looked forward to just being a Dad for a while.

"You miss a lot being a hockey player - you're in and out in a way," he said. "My family sacrificed a lot for me to live out my dream. I'm going to be home and be a dad and then figure it out from there."

The Carters have been busy for the past three months since Jeff appeared in his final NHL game on April 18 versus the New York Islanders. In addition to starring in the team's schedule release video, they've spent a lot of time in the pool whenever son Caden and daughter Emersyn have breaks from their numerous activities.

"I think every day is different, right? My daughter's 6, and my son's 7. With where they're at, you never really know what you're going to get, so that kind of keeps you on your toes," Jeff, 39, said. "We're starting to get into some sports and more activities and whatnot. So, it's been nice to be around and see them take on those challenges and figure things out."

Regarding his parenting style, "I'd like to say that I'm a little stern in rules, but they do a good job of following them," smiled Jeff, who was the definition of a veteran presence during his playing days. "There's also times when you just let them do what they want and run wild. I think kids need that. So yeah, we're working on it. But it's been fun."

It's also been an adjustment, as this marks the first summer in nearly two decades that Jeff hasn't been training for an NHL season. He first broke into the league with Philadelphia in 2005 and recorded 442 goals, 409 assists and 851 points across 1,321 games.

"For the last 19-20 years, I've had a schedule – even in the offseason," Carter said. "So now to wake up and my days are consumed by other people's schedules, it's a little different for me, but I've enjoyed it. We're settling in nicely."

The Carter family is also settling into Pittsburgh full-time after spending previous summers in California. Jeff won two Stanley Cups in parts of 10 seasons with the Kings before the Penguins acquired the forward from Los Angeles at the 2021 trade deadline.

"We loved it, honestly, from the moment we got here… it just felt super easy, laid-back, relaxed," said Jeff, who's from London, Ontario. Wife Megan is from central Pennsylvania. "Both our families are on the East Coast as well, so that was a big thing, getting closer to everybody. But we just really enjoyed the area and the seasons and being able to get outside and do so many different things around town. It's been really good."

Jeff spent time with his former teammates in the Pittsburgh area before everyone went their separate ways. They went golfing and attended a few concerts, and when everyone gets back, Jeff plans to offer Evgeni Malkin a deal on cutting his grass. The guys got Jeff a Toro TimeCutter riding lawnmower as a retirement gift, which he loves.

"I'm gonna call Geno up here soon," Jeff laughed. "Give him a really good price. The lawnmower's gotten a lot of use, probably twice a week. It's nice; it takes me an hour to get everything done, and I usually do it when nobody's home. It's just a little getaway for me. So, I've really enjoyed it."

The camaraderie of the locker room is what Carter will miss the most once hockey gets going again come September.

"Obviously, I love playing hockey but I knew it was time for me. I think the main thing will be just going into the rink and being around the guys and the friendships," he said. "Obviously, the friendships are still there. But on a day-to-day basis, it'll be a little different."

As for what's next and whether he'll be around the arena in some capacity, Carter was noncommittal about the future.

"Oh, we'll see. I'm definitely going to take a little bit of time here and just kind of see how it plays out," Carter said with a smile. "But I'd love to stay involved in some way in the game, so we'll see."

