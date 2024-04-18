Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

In the midst of that, Crosby made his way over to the family, hugging Megan and presenting Caden and Emersyn with pucks before Jeff stepped off the ice one final time. He then led the team to the dressing room, accompanied by his loved ones.

“Our family will forever be grateful to the Penguins organization for including us in Jeff’s last game,” Megan said. “It’s very special here in Pittsburgh, the way the Penguins treat all of the families of the players like family. We have felt so much support and love over the past few years. We have so much respect for the Penguins, and we are so appreciative for everything they do here.

“It starts from the top of the organization, and Sidney really is a part of these decisions. He’s been a great friend to Jeff. That’s what we will miss the most, the friendships. We have had some great times here in Pittsburgh, and we know those friendships will last forever.”

Crosby is the one who presented Carter with his retirement gift in the locker room on Thursday morning, a Toro TimeCutter riding lawnmower. Megan joked she’ll need to get Jeff a drink holder for it, as he may be in high demand to cut his teammates' grass.

He’s looking forward to spending a lot more time with them at home for the foreseeable future, which will be in Pittsburgh, as the Carters moved there full-time in August. They’ve loved it, with Jeff calling it a great fit, not to mention it’s central to their extended families in London, Ontario and State College.

"I'm going to be a dad,” he said. “You miss a lot being a hockey player - you're in and out in a way... My family sacrificed a lot for me to live out my dream. I'm going to be home and be a dad and then figure it out from there."

Megan said they’ve talked about retirement a lot this past year, going back and forth about what would be best.

“It was a huge decision, and we wanted him to do what was best for him and his career,” she said. “When he made the decision, we started preparing our children for it. It will be life-changing for all of us. Honestly, physically he’s still in incredible shape. I know he could still play, but I also know he’s ready for this next chapter. Our family is excited to have him around more and for him to be more present. It will be a good change of pace for him.”

They truly couldn’t be prouder of the career Jeff put together leading up to this point, with Megan saying it’s been really special seeing him play and watching him win in such a competitive league.

Earlier this season, he became the 70th player to appear in 1,300 games, split between the Philadelphia Flyers (2005-11), Columbus Blue Jackets (2011-12), Los Angeles Kings (2012-21), and the Penguins, who acquired him at the trade deadline three years ago after Carter had thought he would finish his career in California. The move ended up working out for the best.

“I said to the guys before you came in that I think coming here gave me a couple extra years, you know? So, I can’t thank them enough. It’s been great,” Carter said. “When you get traded, you don’t know what to expect, right? Good thing is I had a relationship with Sid, I knew Tanger (Kris Letang), so there was a couple of familiar faces in the room.

“But I'll tell you what, I still remember walking in that first day and it was like I was there for five years. It’s an unbelievable group here, high-character guys that just accepted me right away, my family right away. It really is a family in here.”