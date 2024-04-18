Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Pittsburgh’s 2023-24 season finale turned out to be the last game of Jeff Carter’s impressive 19-year career, one that has him knocking on the door of the Hockey Hall of Fame with 442 goals, 409 assists, 851 points, 1,321 games, and two Stanley Cups.
“This was it,” the 39-year-old said from the visitors room at UBS Arena after the Penguins’ 5-4 loss to the Islanders on April 17. “I kind of knew coming in at the start here that this would probably be it, and then it went on, and it was time. It was a lot of fun. A lot of fun.”
He admitted with a smile that it was “kind of a weird day,” since he couldn’t sleep, and just felt odd knowing that it was the final time lacing up his skates. “But I was excited for the game,” Carter said. “My family got to come in, which was great.”
Jeff’s wife Megan and their two children, son Caden and daughter Emersyn, watched as he lined up for the opening draw, with Sidney Crosby moving to the wing. He’s known Carter for two decades now, starting when they were teammates with Hockey Canada at the 2004 World Junior Championship, and has so much respect and admiration for Jeff as a player and a person.
“Honestly, he's the same guy that I remember meeting when I was 16. Just a lot of poise, great guy in the room, brings it every single night,” the captain said. “He’s had an amazing career. When you look at everything he's accomplished, he's basically won everything possible. He had a Calder Cup (in the AHL) early, just to get that out of the way [laughs]. So, he's got a pretty amazing resume and it’s been a lot of fun, and it's been an honor to play with him.”
Later in the game, after Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan sent Carter out with the top power-play unit, Crosby set him up for a tally at the side of the cage. “Who writes this stuff?!” cried SportsNet Pittsburgh’s Josh Getzoff as the players mobbed Carter during a particularly emotional celebration, with Evgeni Malkin making sure to grab the puck.