Canes See Legault As 'Ready For The Next Challenge'

RALEIGH, NC. - Right-handed defensemen are not always easy to come by, but one major takeaway from Prospects Development Camp is that the Carolina Hurricanes have a lot of promise at the position.

Brent Burns, Jalen Chatfield, and Sean Walker are set to have things covered for the upcoming season, and Scott Morrow (21) got a taste of the league this spring after turning pro in March. Beyond that, the team has Aleksi Heimosalmi (21), Anttoni Honka (23), and Joel Nystrom (22) all under contract and playing at the pro level.

There's also Charles-Alexis Legault, whose stock continues to do nothing but rise.

After being passed on by all 32 teams in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Laval, Quebec-born product won a national championship as a freshman at Quinnipiac University the following fall, alongside fellow Canes prospect Yaniv Perets and Skylar Brind'Amour. Playing 40 games that season and showing strong defensive abilities, the Canes wouldn't let him slip all the way through again, nabbing him in the fifth round in 2023.

Returning to school for a second season, this time without Brind'Amour and Perets, Legault's game continued to grow.

Already revered as a blueliner who almost always has his own end taken care of and uses his 6-foot-3, 208 lbs. frame well, the 20-year-old had a massive finish to his campaign offensively, producing 16 points in the team's final 11 games.

“It felt good. The whole year I felt like I was doing the little things right and the bounces just weren’t going my way, but in the second half everything seemed to drop," Legault said of his run. "It was a good second half, but I trusted the way I was playing (all along). I felt like I was playing the right way, and I felt like it paid off in the end.”