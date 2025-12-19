Projected Lineup: December 19 at Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without Jordan Martinook when they take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday night.

Martinook left Wednesday's win in Nashville early with a lower-body injury and has not skated since then. Rod Brind'Amour labeled him "day-to-day" when he spoke to the media this morning, but did not have any further updates.

Martinook's absence will likely see Eric Robinson slide next to Jordan Staal, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi draws back in alongside Mark Jankowski and Taylor Hall.

In net, Brandon Bussi operated in the traditional starter's crease this morning, signaling that he'll likely seek a franchise-record 10th straight win this evening. The 27-year-old got the night off on Wednesday, but has started six of Carolina's last 10 games.

...

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Robinson

Hall - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Slavin - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jordan Martinook (Lower-Body | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Staal (Blake), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Ehlers, Hall and Stankoven with Nikishin