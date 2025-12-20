Preview: December 20 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to continue their six-game point streak on Saturday when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.

---

When: Saturday, Dec. 20

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 22-9-3 (47 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 SO Loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday, Dec. 19

---

Lightning Record: 18-13-3 (39 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division)

Lightning Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Dec. 18