Preview: December 17 at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to win a fifth game in a row on Wednesday when they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 17

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 21-9-2 (42 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 SO Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, Dec. 14

Predators Record: 13-15-4 (30 Points, 8th - Central Division)

Predators Last Game: 5-2 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, Dec. 15