Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

Other Aho Moments Of Note This Season...
October 14: In the same game that Aho passed Eric Staal for the most shorthanded goals in franchise history, he also scored a nifty shootout goal in the bottom of the third round to keep his team alive.
November 4: After trailing 3-0 on Long Island, the Canes surged all the way back to take a 4-3 win. The OT-deciding goal came off the stick of Aho.
December 12 - January 1: As a part of his rampant tear in December, Aho led the NHL in points (20), assists (13), and power play points (11) during the three-week stretch.
January 2: With 42 points, Aho trailed only Eric Staal's 2005-06 run (49) for the most points through the team's first 34 games.
January 3: Aho had more multi-point games (12) than games he was held without a point (11) through the club's first 35 games.
January 4: For the third time in his NHL career, Aho was named an All-Star.
February 10: Aho bats home the overtime winner out of mid-air on Whalers Night, giving Carolina a 1-0 victory over New Jersey.
February 19: Like several other major offensive statistics, Aho moved into sole possession of the third-most multi-point games in franchise history (133), trailing only Francis (297) and Eric Staal (186). He'd go on to add seven more before the end of the regular season, now giving him 140 in 598 games (23.4%).
February 22: The Canes' only offense comes from Aho again, as he scored with 18.9 seconds remaining in regulation to take a 1-0 win from the Florida Panthers. The goal also got him to the 60-point mark, reaching it for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
March 16: Aho scores twice in the final 1:32 to force OT in Toronto, where the Canes eventually won in a shootout.
March 31: Playing 15 games during the month of March, Aho had more three-point games (5) than games where he was held without a point (4).
April 22: In an insane come-from-behind victory in Round 1, Game 2 against the New York Islanders, Aho was responsible for the game-tying goal with just 2:15 left. Carolina would go on to take a 5-3 win.