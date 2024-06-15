Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

From game-winning goals to passing Rod Brind'Amour in a few statistics, #20 once again was the driver for the Canes' offense

6.12.24 Aho
By Walt Ruff
By Walt Ruff

RALEIGH, NC. - On the way to leading the Carolina Hurricanes in scoring during both the regular season and postseason, Sebastian Aho notched several personal accomplishments and continued climbing up the franchise's record books.

Almost every month of the season the 26-year-old was reaching a round number or passing a previous organization-best.

Let's take a look back on some of those moments, shall we?

October 14: Passed Eric Staal for the Most Shorthanded Goals in Franchise History (17)

Wasting little time in his noteworthy season, Aho's first goal came in just the team's second game.

Coming while down a man in Los Angeles, #20 got a gift after Kings forward Kevin Fiala lost the puck in the neutral zone, allowing him to work in all alone and slip one five-hole.

The 17th shorthanded goal of his NHL career, he jumped over Eric Staal for the most in franchise history in almost half as many games.

Somewhat surprisingly, it would go on to be Aho's only shorthanded goal of the season.

With 16 shorthanded tallies since the start of the 2018-19 season, he remains leading all NHL skaters during that time.

Sebastian Aho with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings

December 12: Passed Eric Staal for the Most Game-Winning Goals in Team History (48)

When pointing to a game where things started to turn for the Canes after a rocky 14-12-1 start, Tuesday, December 12 is where many Canes followers will point to.

Game-winning goals are a bit of a debated statistic, but nonetheless, they are an officially kept number by the NHL. The man who scored the winner that night? #20. Fitting.

Aho had 10 total game-winning goals during the 2023-24 regular season, one of just six players league-wide to hit double digits in the category.

Only Leon Draisaitl (52), Connor McDavid (51), and Auston Matthews (48) have more than Aho (47) since Opening Night 2018.

December 27: Registered 500th Career NHL/Canes Point

Returning from the holiday break a man possessed, Aho recorded consecutive four-point performances in a road-home back-to-back on December 27 & 28.

Just the fourth player in franchise history to produce four points two days in a row and the first to do it since 2009 (E. Staal), a first period power play goal in Nashville was the 500th point of his career.

Reaching the milestone in just 552 games, only three players ever from Finland had reached the number quicker - Jari Kurri, Teemu Selanne, and Mikko Rantanen. Decent company.

Part of an 11-point, three-game week for him, Aho was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on January 1.

CAR@NSH: Aho scores goal against Nashville Predators

March 22: Passed Kevin Dineen for the Third-Most Points in Franchise History (545)

After passing Rod Brind'Amour for fourth earlier in the season, Aho continued to stack points as the season progressed, producing 58 in his final 47 games of the season.

Just outside the top ten of all NHL skaters during that time, he later moved into sole possession of the third-most points.

As part of a hat trick in a wild 7-6 shootout loss to Washington, it was also the eighth three-goal game of his career, trailing only Ron Francis (13) and Eric Staal (8).

With only Francis (1,175) and Staal (775) left in front of him in points, it is likely that the Rauma, Finland-born will move into second place within the next few years and eventually maybe even give Francis a run for his money.

Signed to an eight-year extension last summer that will keep him in Raleigh through the end of the 2031-32 season, there's plenty of magic still to come from one of the best players in franchise history.

March 28: Passed Rod Brind’Amour for the Third-Most Assists in Franchise History (300)

An outstanding distributor, Aho breezed by his head coach for the most helpers in the team's final home game in March.

Part of yet another multi-point night for him, he had two setups and a goal in a 4-0 win over Detroit.

Also matching his career-high in points that night, the veteran of now eight NHL seasons would go on to reach a new best of 89 the following month.

Other Aho Moments Of Note This Season...

October 14: In the same game that Aho passed Eric Staal for the most shorthanded goals in franchise history, he also scored a nifty shootout goal in the bottom of the third round to keep his team alive.

November 4: After trailing 3-0 on Long Island, the Canes surged all the way back to take a 4-3 win. The OT-deciding goal came off the stick of Aho.

December 12 - January 1: As a part of his rampant tear in December, Aho led the NHL in points (20), assists (13), and power play points (11) during the three-week stretch.

January 2: With 42 points, Aho trailed only Eric Staal's 2005-06 run (49) for the most points through the team's first 34 games.

January 3: Aho had more multi-point games (12) than games he was held without a point (11) through the club's first 35 games.

January 4: For the third time in his NHL career, Aho was named an All-Star.

February 10: Aho bats home the overtime winner out of mid-air on Whalers Night, giving Carolina a 1-0 victory over New Jersey.

February 19: Like several other major offensive statistics, Aho moved into sole possession of the third-most multi-point games in franchise history (133), trailing only Francis (297) and Eric Staal (186). He'd go on to add seven more before the end of the regular season, now giving him 140 in 598 games (23.4%).

February 22: The Canes' only offense comes from Aho again, as he scored with 18.9 seconds remaining in regulation to take a 1-0 win from the Florida Panthers. The goal also got him to the 60-point mark, reaching it for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

March 16: Aho scores twice in the final 1:32 to force OT in Toronto, where the Canes eventually won in a shootout.

March 31: Playing 15 games during the month of March, Aho had more three-point games (5) than games where he was held without a point (4).

April 22: In an insane come-from-behind victory in Round 1, Game 2 against the New York Islanders, Aho was responsible for the game-tying goal with just 2:15 left. Carolina would go on to take a 5-3 win.

