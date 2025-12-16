Consistency, Competitiveness Land Nystrom Extension

Improving over the next four seasons with Färjestad of the Swedish Hockey League, the team learned during that time that Nystrom's promise was real, and their late-round swing might be turning into something.

"The style of game that he plays is incredibly suited for how we want to play. They get up in the play with strong offensive gaps, he's able to defend well in the neutral zone. Despite being a little shorter, it doesn't seem to impact him at all," Yorke said of Nystrom in a February 2024 prospect report. "He's able to seal along the boards and get it going offensively. The quickness that he sees the ice with and his ability to get it to the forwards' sticks has really been impressive. He's on the verge of looking like a true NHL defenseman right now."

The potential took another step toward a reality in May 2024 when Nystrom's contract in his native country was set to expire, and he inked a two-year, entry-level deal with the Canes.

Amassing 221 games in Sweden's highest league, the right-handed defender then made his way to North America following the 2024-25 campaign, dressing in a quartet of games with the Chicago Wolves to round out their regular season. When he returned to North America this fall, he did so with the rocket on his back, ready to launch.

Skating in September's Prospect Showcase, the plan all along was for the now 23-year-old to start his season in Chicago.

Putting together a strong showing against the other up-and-coming talent, coupled with some positive performances during the preseason, momentum continued to grow. Skating in the Wolves' first three games of the season, his initial stint in the minors turned out to be a short-lived one.

As Carolina was dealt injury after injury on the blue line, they tapped further and further into their pool of resources. Mike Reilly was first in, and Charles Alexis Legault's NHL debut followed shortly after, but on Oct. 23, an afternoon scramble resulted in a departure to Denver and Nystrom's first impression in an official game.

After K'Andre Miller came up limp at the team's morning skate, the Swede was rushed from the Windy City to Ball Arena. An untimely delay nearly caused Nystrom to miss the opportunity, but arriving at the arena about 15 minutes before puck drop, he was laced up and ready to go when the lineup was submitted.

Getting his customary rookie lap when the team took the ice for the opening puck drop instead of during warmup, the circumstances were anything but typical.