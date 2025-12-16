Consistency, Competitiveness Land Nystrom Extension

"Every shift, he gives you what he can, and that's what we're asking."

12.14.25 Nystrom

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - To be selected in the NHL Draft is a dream come true for any young man. Whether it's in the first round or the last round, most will say that it didn't matter where they went and are just happy with the opportunity to keep playing the game they love.

However, expectations are obviously different for where a player is chosen.

A team's first choice is often filled with promise, but also envisioned by both management and fans to help the team in a big way, often sooner rather than later. A late round pick? There might be some desirable and blossoming skills there, but the reality is that all 32 teams passed over the player, many times more than once.

When the Canes selected Joel Nystrom in the seventh round in 2021, they knew he was a late-developing player. Associate General Manager Darren Yorke praised his smarts and dependability before saying, "he has a little bit of offense to his game without sacrificing anything on the defensive side."

Today, those same qualities remain true, just tenfold.

Improving over the next four seasons with Färjestad of the Swedish Hockey League, the team learned during that time that Nystrom's promise was real, and their late-round swing might be turning into something.

"The style of game that he plays is incredibly suited for how we want to play. They get up in the play with strong offensive gaps, he's able to defend well in the neutral zone. Despite being a little shorter, it doesn't seem to impact him at all," Yorke said of Nystrom in a February 2024 prospect report. "He's able to seal along the boards and get it going offensively. The quickness that he sees the ice with and his ability to get it to the forwards' sticks has really been impressive. He's on the verge of looking like a true NHL defenseman right now."

The potential took another step toward a reality in May 2024 when Nystrom's contract in his native country was set to expire, and he inked a two-year, entry-level deal with the Canes.

Amassing 221 games in Sweden's highest league, the right-handed defender then made his way to North America following the 2024-25 campaign, dressing in a quartet of games with the Chicago Wolves to round out their regular season. When he returned to North America this fall, he did so with the rocket on his back, ready to launch.

Skating in September's Prospect Showcase, the plan all along was for the now 23-year-old to start his season in Chicago.

Putting together a strong showing against the other up-and-coming talent, coupled with some positive performances during the preseason, momentum continued to grow. Skating in the Wolves' first three games of the season, his initial stint in the minors turned out to be a short-lived one.

As Carolina was dealt injury after injury on the blue line, they tapped further and further into their pool of resources. Mike Reilly was first in, and Charles Alexis Legault's NHL debut followed shortly after, but on Oct. 23, an afternoon scramble resulted in a departure to Denver and Nystrom's first impression in an official game.

After K'Andre Miller came up limp at the team's morning skate, the Swede was rushed from the Windy City to Ball Arena. An untimely delay nearly caused Nystrom to miss the opportunity, but arriving at the arena about 15 minutes before puck drop, he was laced up and ready to go when the lineup was submitted.

Getting his customary rookie lap when the team took the ice for the opening puck drop instead of during warmup, the circumstances were anything but typical.

Undeterred by it all, Nystrom skated 16:02 in a shootout win over the Avalanche. Playing a simple, yet effective game, instead of it looking like a jitters-filled debut, it came off as just another night at the office.

His theme of consistency reigned supreme and hasn't been lost since.

Over the following days and weeks, the man games lost due to injury piled up, and his opportunity continued and proved to be more than a one-night showing. Each night, he showed that the moment was not too big. Playing in 24 of the team's next 25 games post-recall, Nystrom not only remained in, but he also leapfrogged some others who had been ahead of him on the depth chart previously.

"He's just really solid every night. Consistent and very competitive," Rod Brind'Amour reviewed. "We know he's not the biggest guy or the quickest guy, but everything we've asked him to do, he's been right there. The best way to put it is that he's earned that trust and we're happy to have him on board."

Sticking with what makes him successful, both the coaching staff and management felt confident that the player was worthy of becoming the latest young talent that they'd bet big on for the future, rewarding him with a four-year extension on December 12.

“Joel stepped into our lineup early in the season and has proven that he belongs in the NHL,” General Manager Eric Tulsky said. “He fits our style of play well and we are excited to watch his continued development in Carolina.”

The fifth member of the Hurricanes' 2021 draft class to make it to the NHL, Nystrom's made it this far by both embracing his own strengths and how the organization wants to operate.

"He understands how to play. He understands what we're asking him to do," Brind'Amour continued. "It's important also to know your game, and he's not trying to do things that, not that he's not capable of doing, but just keep it simple and in a very competitive way, right? Every shift, he gives you what he can, and that's what we're asking."

With Jaccob Slavin returning to the lineup on Sunday, Nystrom was again reassigned to Chicago, but his seven-week stint in Raleigh won't be his last. When the need arises, Brind'Amour and Assistant Coach Tim Gleason won't hesitate to bring back #64 because of the impression he made.

"Obviously, a really good (impression) because we gave him a four-year deal," Brind'Amour said playfully on Sunday. "It's a numbers game, but we'll see him again, that's for sure."

News Feed

Three Takeaways From Four Straight Wins

Recap: Canes Foil Flyers For Fourth Straight Win

Canes Activate Slavin From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Recap: Canes Complete Comeback Win In Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: December 13 at Philadelphia

Preview: December 13 at Philadelphia

Canes Sign Nystrom To Four-Year Contract Extension

Canes Relieve Wolves' Cam Abbott Of Duties

Recap: Bussi Makes NHL History As Canes Edge Caps

Projected Lineup: December 11 at Washington

Preview: December 11 at Washington

Great Moments From The 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration

Recap: Canes Bounce Back To Beat Blue Jackets

Projected Lineup: December 9 vs. Columbus

Preview: December 9 vs. Columbus

Recap: Canes 'Not Sharp' Against Sharks