Draft Knowledge: Learn More About Carolina's Picks

Oskar Vuollet
Position: Forward
Height: 5'11" | Weight: 181 | Birth Country: Sweden | Shoots: Left
Selected: Round 5, #133 Overall
2023-24 Primary Team & Statistics: 41 GP - 29 G - 32 A - 61 Points with Skellefteå AIK J20 (J20 Sweden)
A dominant force at the Under-20 level in Sweden this past year, Vuollet finished inside the top five among all scorers at the level. Called up and going on to play a stint of games at the highest level, he impressed mightily and caught the attention of Carolina's brass.
Yorke: "Maybe a little underappreciated for what he's accomplished. For two years in a row, all he's done is produce at the junior level. Then he gets called up for 15 games toward the end of the year and plays the exact same way against men. He's an incredibly smart player. He's been able to play fast offensively, whether it's been skating with the puck, 1-on-1 skills, moving the puck, being able to move with the puck, playing a give-and-go game. Put him on the power play and he can run your half-wall and still be a dual threat. He's a really high-end offensive player, who was able to do what he did at the junior level and show it against men, even if he didn't have the same production."