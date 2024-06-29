Draft Knowledge: Learn More About Carolina's Picks

Dominik Badinka

Position: Defense

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Birth Country: Czechia | Shoots: Right

Selected: Round 2, #34 Overall

2023-24 Primary Team & Statistics: 33 GP - 1 G - 3 A - 4 Points with Malmö (SHL)

When Carolina finally made their first selection they added puck-moving defenseman Dominik Badinka. The 18-year-old was born in Czechia but has since also played in Finland and Sweden, playing SHL games for the first time last season.

A huge fan of Brent Burns' game, he also likes the way Alex Pietrangelo and John Carlson play.

Yorke: "He's 18 years old and playing in a hard league. He has the ability to play fast and to really end plays off the rush. I think that's something that when you look at the way the game is played and how we want to play, you've got to be able to play fast and play defensively. His length and his mobility that he's able to play with against men, and the way he shuts it down is impressive. His puck-moving game, his transition, and his ability to play in the defensive zone and quickly get the puck up is something he excels at doing. I'm really excited to get that type of player."