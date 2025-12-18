Recap: Aho Sparks Canes Past Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Led by three points from Sebastian Aho and a pair apiece from Jackson Blake and Andrei Svechnikov, the Carolina Hurricanes skated to a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

As was the case in their meeting in Raleigh 11 days ago, the Canes were all over the Predators in the early going, ultimately breaking the ice at the 13-minute mark when Blake deposited a Logan Stankoven rebound for a 1-0 Carolina lead.

Beyond that, though, neither side was able to find twine before the second intermission, leaving the visitors to defend a one-goal lead entering the final 20 minutes.

In that third period, Carolina's power play finally broke through on its fourth opportunity of the night, providing the breathing room needed to pull away as Aho wired his first of two on the night from the high slot at 2:43.

Just shy of three minutes later, Aho became the setup man, collecting a Nikolaj Ehlers drop pass off the rush and finding Seth Jarvis in the left circle for a one-time blast.

Filip Forsberg put the Preds on the board before the midway point of the frame, giving the home crowd a bit of juice and generating some momentum for his team, but Carolina and Pyotr Kochetkov stood firm and held it down from there.

As Aho picked up his second goal of the night with an empty-net marker, Kochetkov finished with 25 saves on the night, moving to 6-1-0 on the year.