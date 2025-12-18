Recap: Aho Sparks Canes Past Preds

Forward posts three points as Carolina wins fifth straight

RECAP

© Casey Gower

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Led by three points from Sebastian Aho and a pair apiece from Jackson Blake and Andrei Svechnikov, the Carolina Hurricanes skated to a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

As was the case in their meeting in Raleigh 11 days ago, the Canes were all over the Predators in the early going, ultimately breaking the ice at the 13-minute mark when Blake deposited a Logan Stankoven rebound for a 1-0 Carolina lead.

Beyond that, though, neither side was able to find twine before the second intermission, leaving the visitors to defend a one-goal lead entering the final 20 minutes.

In that third period, Carolina's power play finally broke through on its fourth opportunity of the night, providing the breathing room needed to pull away as Aho wired his first of two on the night from the high slot at 2:43.

Just shy of three minutes later, Aho became the setup man, collecting a Nikolaj Ehlers drop pass off the rush and finding Seth Jarvis in the left circle for a one-time blast.

Filip Forsberg put the Preds on the board before the midway point of the frame, giving the home crowd a bit of juice and generating some momentum for his team, but Carolina and Pyotr Kochetkov stood firm and held it down from there.

As Aho picked up his second goal of the night with an empty-net marker, Kochetkov finished with 25 saves on the night, moving to 6-1-0 on the year.

CAR at NSH | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Sebastian Aho registered his first multi-goal game of the season, as well as his first three-point performance this year. The Canes' alternate captain leads the club with seven games of two or more points in 2025-26.
  • Forward Jackson Blake also notched a pair of points, bringing his total to five (3G, 2A) in two games against Nashville this season.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov completed the Canes' trio of multi-point performers with two assists. It's his second two-helper game in his last five outings.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis tallied his team-leading 19th goal of the season, lighting the lamp for the third time in his last five games. Jarvis now co-leads all 23-and-under players in goals this season, matching Connor Bedard.
  • Defenseman Alexander Nikishin stretched his point streak to four games (1G, 3A), tying his career-long run established in the first four games of this season.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin skated 16:47, climbing from the 14:31 he recorded in his return from a 29-game absence on Sunday.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his review of the victory...

"I thought we had a great game. I thought in the first period we deserved a little more. We did everything we needed to do. We got one, then the second was kind of whatever. There wasn't much happening. We did have a couple of good looks. I thought their goalie kept them in it, and our guy (Kochetkov) played great in the third when we needed it. Good goaltending performances from both teams, but I thought we were good tonight."

Jackson Blake discussing the importance of establishing the early lead...

"It was huge. I thought that, all game for the most part, we played the way that Rod wants us to play. They had their push, and we knew that was going to happen. They had some guys floating out there, but our D picked up on that pretty well. They got the one (goal), but other than that, I thought we did a great job tonight."

Rod Brind'Amour on Sebastian Aho's line contributing three of the team's four goals...

"We need that line to get on the board. They didn't have their best game going, and then all of a sudden in the third period, they get a power-play goal and obviously a good empty-netter. It was another one of those wins where you could go up and down the lineup, and you had 20 guys who were doing their job."

Jackson Blake chiming in on Aho's big night...

"That was awesome. It's not a lack of effort from him, ever. He's always playing really solid, and to have that big game tonight from him is just what we needed as a group. I'm sure he needed that too. I'm super excited to see him get rewarded for his efforts."

Rod Brind'Amour on Jackson Blake and his trio, including Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Stankoven...

"That line's been great. To get us on the board early, in the first period, they got us going. They got us ahead, and now we can just keep playing, and now we don't have to do anything special. He's been just a real special player for us all year."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Florida post-game ahead of a Sunshine State back-to-back this weekend, battling the Panthers on Friday and the Lightning on Saturday.
  • Next Game: Friday, Dec. 19 at Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Dec. 23 vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

