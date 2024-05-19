Canes Sign Brind'Amour To Multi-Year Extension

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour. Assistant Coaches Jeff Daniels and Tim Gleason, Video Coach Chris Huffine and Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder have also agreed to multi-year extensions. An end-of-season press conference with Brind’Amour and Waddell will be held at PNC Arena on Monday at 10 a.m.

“Rod has been instrumental to the success we’ve had over the last six seasons,” said Waddell. “Ever since he joined the organization 24 years ago, Rod has embodied what it means to be a Hurricane. We hope to keep him a Hurricane for life.”

Brind’Amour, 53, has earned a 278-130-44 record in six seasons behind the bench with the Hurricanes, after being named the 14th head coach in franchise history on May 8, 2018. During his head coaching tenure, Carolina has earned the third-most wins and points (600) in the NHL. The Hurricanes posted a 52-23-7 record in 2023-24, becoming one of just six teams in NHL history to register three consecutive 50-win seasons. Carolina has won three division titles under Brind’Amour, finishing atop the Central Division in 2020-21 and the Metropolitan Division in 2021-22 and 2022-23. The Hurricanes have won at least one postseason round in all six seasons under Brind’Amour, including a 4-1 series win over the New York Islanders in the 2024 Eastern Conference First Round, and he has joined Pat Burns as just the second coach in league history to win a playoff series in each of his first six campaigns behind the bench. Among all head coaches in franchise history, he ranks first in playoff wins (38) and second in regular-season wins.

Brind’Amour won the 2020-21 Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year. During that season, he led the Hurricanes to a 36-12-8 record, marking the highest single-season points percentage (.714) in franchise history. In terms of points percentage, Brind’Amour has coached Carolina to six of the seven most successful regular seasons in franchise history. The Hurricanes/Whalers have won a total of 18 playoff series, and Brind’Amour has been behind the bench for eight of those victories.

Brind’Amour officially retired as a player on June 30, 2010, following a career of more than 20 NHL seasons. Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 1988 NHL Entry Draft, Brind'Amour completed his career ranked 16th in NHL history in games played (1,484), 44th in assists (732), 46th in points (1,184) and 54th in goals (452), in 21 seasons with St. Louis, Philadelphia and Carolina. He was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team in 1990, after scoring 61 points (26g, 35a) in 79 games for St. Louis, and played in the NHL All-Star Game while a member of the Flyers in 1992. Brind'Amour represented Canada in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, as well as the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, and won back-to-back Frank J. Selke trophies as the NHL's top defensive forward in 2005-06 and 2006-07, as a member of the Hurricanes.

Brind'Amour played in 159 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, totaling 51 goals and 60 assists (111 points). He participated in the Stanley Cup Final three times, reaching the Final in 1997 with Philadelphia, and in 2002 and 2006 with Carolina, captaining the Hurricanes to the 2006 Stanley Cup championship. Acquired by the Hurricanes from the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 23, 2000, Brind'Amour ranks third in career points for the Hurricanes since the team's relocation to North Carolina, notching 473 points in 694 games played. He also ranks third in assists (299), third in shorthanded goals (10), fifth in goals (174) and fourth in power-play goals (60) in the team's North Carolina history. Brind'Amour ranks fourth in franchise history (including Hartford) in assists (299), fifth in points (473) and sixth in games played (694). Named the Hurricanes' captain prior to the 2005-06 season, Brind'Amour recorded 70 points (31g, 39a) that season to lead the team to a franchise-record 52 regular-season wins. His league-leading 12 playoff goals during the team's Stanley Cup run also set a franchise record.